Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Hospitality Industry Exchange Program

Guided by the theme “Innovating Caribbean Tourism for a Disrupted World: Adapting with Purpose, Leading with People, Planning for Permanence,” CHIEF 2025 will empower hoteliers and tourism professionals to translate disruption into growth, creativity and competitiveness.
“CHIEF continues to evolve in real time, addressing the challenges that hoteliers face today while providing the tools they can apply tomorrow,” said Sanovnik Destang, President of CHTA. “Our speakers represent the best of Caribbean innovation, collaboration and leadership.”
From rapid-fire CHIEF Talks to in-depth general sessions, this year’s program connects ideas to implementation—showing how technology, talent, and sustainability can drive profitability and resilience across the Caribbean.
Flavors with Intent: Elevating Caribbean Cuisine
Carlos Portela, Owner, Orujo Taller de Gastronomia (PR), James Beard Foundation Finalist in 2024 for Best Chef South and 2005 Taste of the Caribbean Chef of the Year
Clicks That Count: Turning Social Media Into Direct Bookings
Mikael Doumeng, Director of Digital Marketing, Bolongo Beach Resort (USVI)
General Sessions:
Staffing Smarter: Building Flexible Teams for an Unpredictable World
Panel: Karyn Williams-Sykes, Managing Director, Attune Consulting Inc., Ryan Matthew, Director, Human Resources at Sandals Resorts International and Néstor J. Ruiz Doreste, Chief Operations Officer, IHP Hospitality
Sales Saved Us: Building a Direct Booking Machine in a Crisis
Panel: Rich Tuckwell-Skuda, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, TAG – The Anything Group and Jason Capraro, Chief Executive Officer, Hovr
Digital Futures: AI, Automation, and the Caribbean Guest Experience
Panel: Charlie Osmond, Chief Growth Officer, Triptease, and Adam Mongelonsky, Partner, Hotel Mogel Consulting Ltd. & Lead GAIN advisor
Turning Staff to Stakeholders: Redesigning the Employee Experiences
Panel: Darron Turnquest, Director of People & Senior People Business Partner, Cable & Wireless; Julie Turney, Founder and Chief Impact Architect, HR@Heart Consulting Inc. and Crescenzia Biemans, Managing Director, Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort
Smart Revenue: How Data, Demand and Disruption Can Increase the Bottom Line
Blanka Dewapura, Managing Partner/Co-Founder, Oceanid Hospitality Group
Breakout Sessions:
Wellness 360: Building a Healthier Business, Team, and Planet
Adam Mongelonsky, Partner, Hotel Mogel Consulting Ltd. & Lead GAIN advisor
Sourcing Smarter: Partnering Locally for Profit and Purpose
Patrick Antoine PhD, CEO and Technical Director, CARICOM Private Sector Organization
Wired for Success: Building Smart Tech Infrastructure in Caribbean Hospitality
Carlos Lugo, Strategic Hospitality Advisor, GAIN and President, Lugatti Consulting Group
Rethinking Retention from the Inside Out
Sheba Wilson, Vice President, Human Resources, Grace Bay Resorts (TCI)
The Direct Booking Playbook: Turning Browsers into Buyers
Charlie Osmond, Chief Growth Officer, Triptease
Personalization at Scale: Using Tech to Surprise and Delight
Carlos Lugo, Strategic Hospitality Advisor, GAIN and President, Lugatti Consulting Group
