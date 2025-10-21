Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Hospitality Industry Exchange Program

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association ( CHTA ) has unveiled a powerhouse lineup of industry changemakers for the 2025 Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), set for November 16–18 in Barbados. Featuring hotel innovators and global tourism experts, this year’s speaker roster brings real-world strategies for an industry navigating rapid transformation.

Guided by the theme “Innovating Caribbean Tourism for a Disrupted World: Adapting with Purpose, Leading with People, Planning for Permanence,” CHIEF 2025 will empower hoteliers and tourism professionals to translate disruption into growth, creativity and competitiveness.

“CHIEF continues to evolve in real time, addressing the challenges that hoteliers face today while providing the tools they can apply tomorrow,” said Sanovnik Destang, President of CHTA. “Our speakers represent the best of Caribbean innovation, collaboration and leadership.”

From rapid-fire CHIEF Talks to in-depth general sessions, this year’s program connects ideas to implementation—showing how technology, talent, and sustainability can drive profitability and resilience across the Caribbean.

HIEF Talks:

Flavors with Intent: Elevating Caribbean Cuisine

Carlos Portela, Owner, Orujo Taller de Gastronomia (PR), James Beard Foundation Finalist in 2024 for Best Chef South and 2005 Taste of the Caribbean Chef of the Year

Clicks That Count: Turning Social Media Into Direct Bookings

Mikael Doumeng, Director of Digital Marketing, Bolongo Beach Resort (USVI)

General Sessions:

Staffing Smarter: Building Flexible Teams for an Unpredictable World

Panel: Karyn Williams-Sykes, Managing Director, Attune Consulting Inc., Ryan Matthew, Director, Human Resources at Sandals Resorts International and Néstor J. Ruiz Doreste, Chief Operations Officer, IHP Hospitality

Sales Saved Us: Building a Direct Booking Machine in a Crisis

Panel: Rich Tuckwell-Skuda, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, TAG – The Anything Group and Jason Capraro, Chief Executive Officer, Hovr

Digital Futures: AI, Automation, and the Caribbean Guest Experience

Panel: Charlie Osmond, Chief Growth Officer, Triptease, and Adam Mongelonsky, Partner, Hotel Mogel Consulting Ltd. & Lead GAIN advisor

Turning Staff to Stakeholders: Redesigning the Employee Experiences

Panel: Darron Turnquest, Director of People & Senior People Business Partner, Cable & Wireless; Julie Turney, Founder and Chief Impact Architect, HR@Heart Consulting Inc. and Crescenzia Biemans, Managing Director, Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort

Smart Revenue: How Data, Demand and Disruption Can Increase the Bottom Line

Blanka Dewapura, Managing Partner/Co-Founder, Oceanid Hospitality Group

Breakout Sessions:

Wellness 360: Building a Healthier Business, Team, and Planet

Adam Mongelonsky, Partner, Hotel Mogel Consulting Ltd. & Lead GAIN advisor

Sourcing Smarter: Partnering Locally for Profit and Purpose

Patrick Antoine PhD, CEO and Technical Director, CARICOM Private Sector Organization

Wired for Success: Building Smart Tech Infrastructure in Caribbean Hospitality

Carlos Lugo, Strategic Hospitality Advisor, GAIN and President, Lugatti Consulting Group

Rethinking Retention from the Inside Out

Sheba Wilson, Vice President, Human Resources, Grace Bay Resorts (TCI)

The Direct Booking Playbook: Turning Browsers into Buyers

Charlie Osmond, Chief Growth Officer, Triptease

Personalization at Scale: Using Tech to Surprise and Delight

Carlos Lugo, Strategic Hospitality Advisor, GAIN and President, Lugatti Consulting Group

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the leading organization representing the interests of the Caribbean hospitality and tourism industry for more than 60 years. With 32 National Hotel Associations as well as 1,000 diverse members spanning hotels, resorts, tourism providers, and allied partners across the region and beyond, CHTA serves as a powerful voice, resource, and connector for the Caribbean’s most vital industry.