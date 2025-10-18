Caribbean Cultural Gem: Rejuvenating Heritage and Authenticity

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) today announced the launch of a regional storytelling initiative that will anchor Caribbean Tourism Month in November and celebrate the theme “Caribbean Cultural Mosaic: Rejuvenating Heritage and Authenticity.”

Under the subtheme “Our Cultural Gem”, the initiative will showcase short features from CTO’s member destinations that highlight the traditions, creativity, and resilience that make the Caribbean a world leader in culture-based tourism.

“The Caribbean’s Orange Economy is a wellspring of talent and tradition — from craft and cuisine to music, festivals and living heritage,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO. “This Caribbean Tourism Month, we’re inviting every destination to tell a short, authentic story about its cultural gem. Together, these stories will form a vibrant portrait of our shared identity and the communities that power Caribbean tourism.”

The initiative supports the CTO Reimagine Plan 2025–2027, advancing the pillar on Sustainable and Regenerative Tourism by accelerating development of the Orange Economy — the cultural, creative, and heritage sectors that drive innovation and local value creation; and laying the groundwork for a regional database of cultural and creative tourism resources.

Throughout November, CTO will showcase across social media a curated series of 2–3 minute videos or photo stories submitted by member countries. The resulting “digital mosaic” will amplify regional visibility for artisans, creatives, cultural practitioners and community initiatives.

Destinations will focus on a distinctive element of the Orange Economy or cultural heritage — traditional crafts, performing arts, culinary traditions, festivals, heritage sites, creative industries and artists, or community-led cultural preservation and entrepreneurship.

Expected outcomes include:

• Strengthened regional identity and appreciation of Caribbean cultural diversity

• A growing digital archive of cultural and creative assets to inform CTO’s Orange Economy initiatives

• Enhanced international visibility for member destinations’ creative and cultural sectors

• A foundation for future collaboration, investment and knowledge-sharing across the region

﻿“For Caribbean Tourism Month, we’re celebrating the people behind the places,” Regis-Prosper added. “Every ‘cultural gem’ reflects a living story — and when we bring those stories together, we elevate the Caribbean brand while supporting livelihoods and preserving heritage for generations to come.