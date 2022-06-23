Caribbean benefits from multi-billion dollar wedding industry

Award Winning MarryCaribbean.com Produces the Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide to Highlight the Region as the Preferred Destination for Romance

The Caribbean is well positioned to take advantage of an anticipated surge in weddings, honeymoons and romance travel this year and award winning MarryCaribbean.com’s latest edition of the 2022 Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding and Romance Guide is the seamless resource for inspiring couples seeking to plan their dream Caribbean wedding, honeymoon or romantic getaway.

Industry analysts predict that due to pent up demand, 2022 will be the busiest on record with approximately US$2.87 million spent on weddings, an increase from US$1.93 million spent in 2021. The average cost of a wedding celebration is forecasted to increase from US$22,500 to US$24,300, according to the Wedding Report. To meet the demand, MarryCaribbean.com, the Caribbean honeymoon, romance and wedding headquarters, in collaboration with government tourism agencies, has produced the 2022 edition of their Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding and Romance Guide, designed to capitalize on what is expected to be an extremely eventful year for the industry.

“Following two difficult years for the romance market due to the impact of Covid-19, the signs of a strong rebound are there for destination weddings, honeymoon and romance travel.”

“As a most desired region for romance travel, the Caribbean must be positioned to take advantage of this pent-up demand,” said Jacqueline Johnson, CEO of MarryCaribbean.com, a division of Global Bridal Group. “This is why the 2022 Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding and Romance Guide is an important and impeccable resource for those planning a wedding, honeymoon or a romantic interlude. It is a one-stop-shop to identify and plan the perfect getaway on the most beautiful islands on earth,” she continued.

The 2022 issue of the Caribbean Romance Guide contains the most complete details on legal requirements, marriage laws, what to do and where to do it – all the necessary information, and guidance along with the inspiration, to create memories to last a lifetime. This new and revised version is designed to guide travelers wanting to rekindle romance, celebrate a milestone anniversary, renew marriage vows, experience a beach wedding, or enjoy a honeymoon in the Caribbean.

“At MarryCaribbean.com we are also cognizant of the fact that the honeymooning or romance couple are powerful brand ambassadors and will use social media to make their experience a viral one, thereby attracting a larger universe of travelers to the region,” Johnson stressed. “The Caribbean and romance go together, and there’s no better place than this paradise for a life-changing event such as a wedding. The romance guide is an unparalleled and primary resource for all engaged couples, those rekindling their love or those in search for a romantic retreat, and our guide provides all the information for easy decision-making,” she concluded.