Caribbean Airlines Affirms Accessibility of TT Dollar Payment Options

Caribbean Airlines has noted the sentiments expressed in an article “Time to let Trinbagonians book CAL flights in TT$” published in the Trinidad Express on May 11, 2025 .

The airline appreciates the ongoing discourse and welcomes the opportunity to clarify the options available to customers for booking and payment in Trinidad and Tobago dollars (TTD).

Caribbean Airlines confirms that tickets can be purchased in TTD at all its ticket offices throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

These locations are:

The Caribbean Airlines Head Office in Piarco

The Piarco International Airport

Carlton Centre, San Fernando

Parkade, Port of Spain

ANR Robinson International Airport, Tobago

Travel Agent Offices in Trinidad and Tobago

Additionally, for travel between Trinidad and Tobago, customers can conveniently book and pay in TTD using the Caribbean Airlines free mobile app.

Further, to support affordability and provide greater flexibility, the airline offers its Caribbean Layaway payment plan. This interest-free option allows customers to pay for their tickets in installments using TTD, making travel more accessible for those who may prefer a staggered payment arrangement.

Caribbean Airlines is deeply rooted in the Caribbean and remains committed to serving the people of Trinidad and Tobago. However, it is important to note that around 70% of the airline’s operational and other expenses are payable in foreign currencies. These include (but are not limited to) core costs such as aircraft operating leases, taxes, handling, engine maintenance and fuel.

This economic reality necessitates a balanced approach to ensure financial sustainability and operational viability. As such, the company must carefully balance its pricing strategies with the financial realities of the aviation industry.

Caribbean Airlines values the continued support of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and reiterates its commitment to transparency, customer service, and contributing to regional connectivity.