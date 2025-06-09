Carey International Names New CEO

Mirza will succeed Mitchell Lahr, who is retiring from Carey after nearly 25 years of leadership.

Current premium viewers: 5

Carey International, a provider of chauffeured services and ground transportation solutions, which is part of The Najafi Companies portfolio, has announced the appointment of Alexander Mirza as Chief Executive Officer. In his role as CEO, Mirza will oversee the strategic, operational, and financial direction of the company.

Mirza will succeed Mitchell Lahr, who is retiring from Carey after nearly 25 years of leadership. Lahr will collaborate closely with Mirza to facilitate a seamless transition in the coming months.