Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

Carey International Names New CEO

Add Comment
June 9, 2025
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Carey International Names New CEO
Mitchell J. Lahr, President & CEO of Carey International, Inc.
Written by Harry Johnson

Mirza will succeed Mitchell Lahr, who is retiring from Carey after nearly 25 years of leadership.

Current premium viewers: 5

Carey International, a provider of chauffeured services and ground transportation solutions, which is part of The Najafi Companies portfolio, has announced the appointment of Alexander Mirza as Chief Executive Officer. In his role as CEO, Mirza will oversee the strategic, operational, and financial direction of the company.

Mirza will succeed Mitchell Lahr, who is retiring from Carey after nearly 25 years of leadership. Lahr will collaborate closely with Mirza to facilitate a seamless transition in the coming months.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing