Caravan Salon in Duesseldorf Camper Preview Day

CARAVAN SALON in Düsseldorf starts is launching its largest yearly exhibition showcasing caravans, campers’ mobile homes with the Preview Day and pursues the passion that connects us all.

The world’s leading trade fair for mobile travel from 25.08. to 03.09.2023 fills 16 halls, where more than 720 exhibitors will present you with all the innovations and trends of the coming season on 250,000 sqm!\

Preview day was announced for August 25.

Caravan is an annual global key event for the meeting and incentive industry and is taking place in the German city of Duesseldorf.