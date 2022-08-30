Caravaggio The Musical Premieres in Malta

The Rise and Fall of the World-Famous Italian Artist

Caravaggio The Musical will premiere on September 20, for a limited engagement through September 25 (except for September 22) at Malta’s largest theater, the Mediterranean Conference Centre’s (MCC) Republic Hall. For the first time ever, the MCC will be presenting this original production about the intriguing life of the master painter.

Locally known as the Italian artist who painted the world-famous The Beheading of St. John housed at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Malta’s capital Valletta, Caravaggio’s colorful life is much more of a mystery than his paintings. Caravaggio The Musical aims to shed light on the artist’s personal torments through an original story set to music. Caravaggio The Musical, which has been in the works for two and a half years, will tell the story of the artist at the height of his fame and his transformation into an outlaw forced to seek refuge with the Knights of St. John in Malta.

Caravaggio – photo by DOI – Pierre Sammut

The musical, composed by Paul Abela with book and lyrics by Joe Julian Farrugia and directed by Malcolm Galea, does not merely aim to tick the boxes of a biography but to also do justice to the core of the story of a tormented genius. Known for his distinctive chiaroscuro style which dominated baroque, Caravaggio brought the psychological realism of the divine to form in his dynamic and deeply expressive paintings. But while his talents were seemingly granted from above, a fiery temper and a penchant for scandal dogged the painter for as long as he lived.

Present for the press preview launch of the new production were Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo, MCC Chairman Kenneth Spiteri, MCC CEO Pierre Fenech and members of the team behind the production.

Minister Bartolo remarked how important it is for Malta and the MCC to be able to offer such high-level productions not only to locals but to tourists who will be visiting the island.

Musical director Malcolm Galea said, “Working on this production has been a beautiful process that will leave the legend of Caravaggio with a new generation as well as showcase our considerable local talents.”

Featuring a mix of experienced local and international talent on and off stage, Caravaggio The Musical promises a spectacle that’s as exciting as the life of its protagonist. Caravaggio The Musical is on at the Mediterranean Conference Center (MCC) from September 20-25, 2022 (except Sept.22). Patrons can purchase a combo-ticket to watch the musical and visit St. John’s Co-Cathedral.

For tickets, special offers and T&Cs please click here.

Dr. Kenneth Spiteri, Chairman of the Mediterranean Conference Centre – photo by DOI – Pierre Sammut

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, click here

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News