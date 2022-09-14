Car sharing goes electric at Frankfurt Airport

Car sharing providers at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) have now been joined by two companies that rely exclusively on electric vehicles

The popularity of car sharing – in other words, shared use of rental vehicles – is growing fast.

And it’s a very flexible alternative to owning and using your own car or taking taxis or public transportation to get to and from the airport.

It’s also attuned to the trend toward sustainable, climate-friendly mobility, both in the air and on the ground. The car sharing providers at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) have now been joined by two companies that rely exclusively on electric vehicles: deer and UFODRIVE, each of which has five dedicated parking spaces with charging capabilities next to Terminal 1 in parking facility P2 (in row 1406 on level 14).

Making way for climate protection

Fraport AG has ambitious climate protection goals. Among other things, it has committed itself to reducing carbon emissions to zero at both FRA and all of the Group’s other fully consolidated airports worldwide. “We’re also encouraging the companies we have contractual arrangements with to adopt clearly defined targets and solutions along these lines,” says Gerald Krebs, who is responsible at Fraport AG for parking and mobility. “So, we’re very pleased to be working with these two outfits to promote emissions-free, sustainable mobility at the airport.”

UFODRIVE GmbH

UFODRIVE GmbH is internationally active, currently operating a network of 21 locations across nine countries. Its operation at FRA, dubbed “UFOBay Frankfurt Airport”, is the company’s third station at an international airport in Europe’s German-speaking countries (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). It offers vehicles of the Tesla brand, which can be booked via its website, or an app. Renters can also use a smartphone as a digital key for unlocking and starting the car.

deer GmbH

deer GmbH, based in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg, has the declared mission of enabling flexible, low-cost connections, especially in rural areas. The electric vehicles of its fleet have a range of up to 500 kilometers. One-way rentals are also possible among its nearly 200 bases. Customers can choose from a wide selection of makes and models and use an app to conveniently rent and reserve them.

More information and offers related to the themes of intermodality, car sharing, rental cars, and parking are available at www.frankfurt-airport.com.