The value of a new MOU between Capital Land and Ascott Trust and The Ascott Limited is approximately US$395 million.

This amount will cover the acquisition of three hotels in the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, and Indonesia.

The three hotels are The Cavendish London; a hotel in Dublin, Temple Bar Hotel; and a serviced residence in Jakarta, Ascott Kuningan Jakarta.



All three properties are in prime locations within key capital cities and close to key landmarks or attractions.