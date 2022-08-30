Cannabidiol Market to Generate Revenue of USD 5,250 Million With A CAGR Of 17.2% Worldwide By 2031

Cannabidiol Market was valued at USD 5,250 million in 2021. They are expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% between 2023 and 2032.

Cannabidiol, a chemical compound found within the cannabis Saliva plants, is extracted from hemp. It is a powerful treatment for anxiety, seizures, and pain relief. The market is driven by high demand for CBD because of its healing properties. The rising acceptance and increased use of CBD-infused products due to government approvals are other factors that will drive the market.

Using cannabidiol oil to make skincare products that treat wrinkles and acne is becoming more common. Sephora recently launched a CBD or cannabidiol skincare line in its stores. Ulta Beauty plans to launch a line of cannabidiol-based products. Many new companies are entering the market for cosmetics infused with cannabidiol. Aphria, a distributor and producer of medical and recreational cannabis-based products in Canada, launched its Cannabidiol based cosmetics line in Germany in 2019.

Cannabidiol Market: Drivers

CBD is in high demand for its health and fitness benefits.

The CBD market will proliferate due to rising consumer awareness about health and fitness. The legalization of medical cannabis and increased consumer disposable income are expected to impact the CBD market positively.

CBD products can also relieve anxiety/ stress, insomnia, chronic pain, headaches, migraine, skin conditions, seizures, joint pain, inflammation, neurological disorders, and many other problems. CBD has many additional benefits, making chronic pain management a popular choice. Due to its widespread medical uses and pain relief, CBD products have increased in demand. CBD acts on many biological processes within the body to reduce chronic pain. CBD also has anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antioxidant properties. CBD products can reduce anxiety in people with chronic pain. The market for CBD products to treat chronic pain is growing rapidly due to the rising demand. This helps people maintain their health and fitness while avoiding any pain from exercise.

CBD products: Improving government approvals and regulations

The government must approve CBD-based products before being sold or distributed in local and international markets. This limits the market growth. These restrictions have become less restrictive over time, and refined CBD products are now accepted. This will increase the market’s growth and supply.

Additionally, CBD products are being manufactured by major companies around the world. This has prompted the government and other regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration to take action. in the U.S., Europe’s Union in Europe, etc. To ease restrictions on CBD and CBD-based products.

Cannabidiol Market: Restraints

CBD products are expensive

CBD is a popular holistic option for those suffering from pain, inflammation, or sleep problems. The price of CBD can fluctuate because it is a new product that has undergone less research and development. It was recently approved and regulated. CBD products have seen an increase in price since 2018 when hemp production was legalized. As a result, prices for various CBD products experienced some inflation.

Many farmers are now selling and growing hemp to make CBD products. However, despite its popularity, this brings up its own challenges. First, new costs can be incurred when switching to a new crop. A combine harvester is the best way to harvest hemp. Farmers who have grown other crops, like strawberries, don’t need combines and can’t afford to buy one immediately. They must hire workers to harvest the hemp. This drives up the overall product price as the raw material becomes more expensive.

Hemp is more labor-intensive to grow, so farmers must inspect their crops closely as they grow. Extracting cannabidiol from hemp is difficult and costly once it has been harvested. CBD extractors and processors must use supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2 extraction) or ethanol. Extracting and refining CBD requires special machinery that takes a lot of time. This increases the CBD price. All these factors contribute to CBD products being more expensive than other products. This is likely to reduce the market’s demand.

Cannabidiol Market Key Trends:

CBD is gaining popularity in Health & Fitness due to increased demand

Consumers are looking for healthy and innovative food products that contain nutrients to help them achieve their fitness goals and avoid injuries like inflammation and pain. Manufacturers are now offering products with CBD oil as an ingredient. The legalized, non-psychoactive component of cannabis, cannabidiol oil, has dominated many industries, including food, beauty, pharma, and health products. According to Harvard Health Institute 2018, CBD is often used to treat human health problems such as anxiety and insomnia. There is a growing demand for innovative CBD products to maintain a healthy lifestyle balance.

Recent development:

Canopy Growth Corporation, Lemurian, Inc., a California-based producer and innovator of clean vaping technologies, announced in May 2022 that the two companies had made definitive agreements. Canopy Growth will be able to acquire 100% of Jetty’s outstanding capital stock if the U.S. government permits THC. This has allowed Canopy Growth to grow its market.

June 2021 –Vertical Wellness is a US-based cannabidiol manufacturer. It announced a merger with CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. in Canada, which provides multiple hemp-related products. Vertical Wellness will become a public entity with a combined value of USD 50 million.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD5,250 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 17.2% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Mn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here

Key Market Players:

ENDOCA

Cannoid, LLC

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Folium Biosciences

Elixinol

Aurora Cannabis

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Green Roads

Isodiol International Inc.

Medterra CBD

Pharmahemp d.o.o.

Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc.

Other Key Players

By Source Type

Hemp

Marijuana

By Sales Type

B2B

By End-use Pharmaceuticals Wellness

B2C

By Sales Channel Hospital Pharmacies Online Retail Stores



By End-Use

Medical

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Cancer

Others

Personal Use

Pharmaceuticals

Wellness

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Others

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What are the main driving forces and opportunities for the Cannabidiol Market?

What are the major players in India’s Cannabidiol (EV), Market?

How big is the global cannabidiol market at the moment?

What are market trends affecting the growth of the EV industry?

Which regions will offer more opportunities for electric cars in the future?

What is the market share for battery cannabidiols (BEVs)?

