Canberra to Nadi new route on Fiji Airlines

Flying from Canberra, Australia to Nadi, Fiji became nonstop and easier with Fiji Airlines.

Fijis National airline launched this new twice-weekly flight today.

“We are thrilled with this new service which further establishes our presence in the Australian market. It will undoubtedly boost the tourism industry in both countries, opening up opportunities for people to explore the diverse cultures, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality that Fiji has to offer. Additionally, it will provide a convenient gateway for Fijian to discover the unique attractions and experiences Canberra has in store,” said Fii Airlines CEO Mr Viljoen.