Canberra to Nadi new route on Fiji Airlines

41 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read

Flying from Canberra, Australia to Nadi, Fiji became nonstop and easier with Fiji Airlines.

Fijis National airline launched this new twice-weekly flight today.

“We are thrilled with this new service which further establishes our presence in the Australian market. It will undoubtedly boost the tourism industry in both countries, opening up opportunities for people to explore the diverse cultures, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality that Fiji has to offer. Additionally, it will provide a convenient gateway for Fijian to discover the unique attractions and experiences Canberra has in store,” said Fii Airlines CEO Mr Viljoen.

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

