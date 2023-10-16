Canadian North Names New Interim President & CEO

Canadian North, an Inuit-owned airline, today announced that effective immediately, Shelly De Caria, current VP for Sales, Marketing & Distribution, will assume the role of Interim President & CEO, marking a historic milestone as the first Inuk to lead Canadian North.

Shelly will continue to lead her VP portfolio alongside this new appointment, ensuring a seamless transition and continued focus on improving and delivering service to our communities.

Born and raised in Kuujjuaq, Québec, Shelly embodies Canadian North’s core values and commitment to community engagement.

At Canadian North, Shelly has been instrumental in developing a range of community investment programs impacting education, sport, nutrition, and mental health. Her leadership, built over a decade of experience, reflects a dedication to the communities we serve and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in our regions.