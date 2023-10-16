Airline News Canada Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News

Canadian North Names New Interim President & CEO

Add Comment
4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Canadian North Names New Interim President &amp; CEO, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Canadian North, an Inuit-owned airline, today announced that effective immediately, Shelly De Caria, current VP for Sales, Marketing & Distribution, will assume the role of Interim President & CEO, marking a historic milestone as the first Inuk to lead Canadian North.

Shelly will continue to lead her VP portfolio alongside this new appointment, ensuring a seamless transition and continued focus on improving and delivering service to our communities.

Born and raised in Kuujjuaq, Québec, Shelly embodies Canadian North’s core values and commitment to community engagement.

At Canadian North, Shelly has been instrumental in developing a range of community investment programs impacting education, sport, nutrition, and mental health. Her leadership, built over a decade of experience, reflects a dedication to the communities we serve and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in our regions.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing