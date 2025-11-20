When human rights become a challenge in the United States, many are looking to Canada, where the Canadian Museum for Human Rights has become a magnet for those defending fundamental freedoms. The museum is launching major gallery renewals, new exhibitions, and extending its acclaimed LGBT Purge exhibit to 2026.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is preparing for one of the most significant content renewals in its 10-year history, unveiling new core exhibitions, expanded programming, and the extension of its blockbuster show on Canada’s LGBT Purge. The move comes as the museum continues to establish itself as one of Winnipeg’s strongest tourism magnets and a major cultural draw for the province.

The CMHR, located at The Forks, has become one of Manitoba’s most visited attractions since opening in 2014. Its iconic architecture, rotating exhibitions, and national mandate consistently attract visitors from across Canada and abroad, bolstering Winnipeg’s tourism economy and reinforcing the city’s image as a centre for arts, culture, and human-rights education.

“Our mandate is to promote dialogue and a better understanding of human rights,” said CMHR CEO Isha Khan during the museum’s Annual Public Meeting. “As we move into our second decade, we want to ensure Canadians see their stories in our galleries.”

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LGBT Purge Exhibit Extended to 2026

The museum is extending Love in a Dangerous Time: Canada’s LGBT Purge until fall 2026. The exhibition explores the decades-long campaign of surveillance and dismissal targeting 2SLGBTQI+ federal employees, RCMP members, and members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The exhibit has become a major tourist draw, significantly increasing visitation since its opening last year. After its Winnipeg run, it will tour major museums across the country, while two smaller pop-up versions continue traveling to smaller communities.

New Core Exhibitions on Black History, Palestine, and Disability Rights

Three major new galleries are in development as part of a long-term renewal plan:

At the Knees of Our Ancestors , tracing the history of Black Canadians from enslavement to present day.

, tracing the history of Black Canadians from enslavement to present day. Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present , featuring testimonies from Palestinian Canadians connected to the 1948 displacement and its ongoing impacts.

, featuring testimonies from Palestinian Canadians connected to the 1948 displacement and its ongoing impacts. Inclusion for All, a comprehensive exhibit on disability rights and accessibility movements in Canada.

These updates aim to strengthen representation in the museum’s core storytelling and respond to visitor demand for more inclusive and contemporary content.

Upcoming Temporary Exhibitions: Yazidi Genocide and Climate Change

Looking ahead, the CMHR will open a major exhibition on the Yazidi Genocide, Nobody’s Listening, in 2027. A large-scale human-rights exhibition on climate change is planned for 2029.

The museum also recently opened Broken Promises: The Dispossession of Japanese Canadians, which examines the forced internment and property confiscation faced by Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.

Global Human-Rights Context

The museum’s renewed focus on timely content comes amid increasing global scrutiny of democratic erosion and civil-rights challenges, including those documented in the United States during former president Donald Trump’s administration.

Human-rights organizations have reported concerns related to family separations at the U.S.–Mexico border, asylum restrictions, reduced civil-rights enforcement, rollbacks of LGBTQ+ protections, and weakened American participation in UN human-rights processes.

While the CMHR does not comment on foreign governments, its officials say the museum’s updated exhibitions reflect a broader commitment to addressing emerging rights issues around the world.

A Growing Cultural and Tourism Anchor

The CMHR continues to play a central role in Winnipeg’s cultural and tourism landscape. According to Tourism Winnipeg, the museum has become one of the city’s top visitor attractions since opening, drawing hundreds of thousands of guests annually and anchoring major events, conferences, school trips, and cultural tours. Its location at The Forks—one of Canada’s most visited gathering places—further strengthens its influence on the city’s tourism economy.

This past year, the museum expanded its national footprint through touring exhibitions such as Beyond the Beat: Music of Resistance and Change and introduced new educational programs, including interactive digital learning tools and Be an Upstander, its signature anti-bullying program.

Carey Newman’s Witness Blanket, a large-scale installation made from materials reclaimed from former residential schools, also returned home after a national tour.

The museum’s five-year strategic plan, Our Path Forward, will guide operations through 2029 with a focus on accessibility, national engagement, and digital outreach—ensuring the CMHR remains both a cultural cornerstone and a major tourism magnet for Winnipeg.