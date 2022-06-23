Canada’s Lynx Air allows small dogs and cats in-cabin

Lynx Air (Lynx) is excited to welcome small dogs and cats in-cabin! For a fee travelers will be able to bring their pets in addition to a personal item.

Passengers are encouraged to book their cats and small dogs at the time of booking, as the number of pets permitted on flights is limited. This assures that all passengers and pets feel comfortable at every point in their Lynx journey. Lynx also recommends passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to the scheduled departure time to allow time for check-in and kennel approval.

“We know that for many Canadians, pets are a beloved member of the family, and we don’t want them to miss out on the family holiday,” said Lynx CEO, Merren McArthur.

“This new service is just one of the ways Lynx is making air travel accessible to all Canadians, including some of our furry friends.”

Lynx requires that all pet kennels are a maximum of 41cm length x 21.5cm height x 25cm width. The container must be soft-sided, leak-proof, well-vented, and in good condition.

The airline allows one pet per person, and the pet must stay inside the kennel at all times. Lynx does not allow large animals unless they are approved service dogs.