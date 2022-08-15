Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2022 announced by Air Canada

Air Canada is proud to present the 30 nominees for Canada’s Best New Restaurants.

Since 2002, Air Canada enRoute has celebrated through this program the country’s best new restaurants, chefs, teams and emerging talent—and this year, the Top 10 list is back! The highly anticipated longlist is out today.

Canada’s Best New Restaurants celebrates its 21st year, making it the longest-running national culinary talent search and the only cross-country restaurant ranking to use a single, anonymous reviewer who sets out to sample the year’s best new restaurants. Based on the recommendations of our national panel of food experts, Air Canada sent one undercover writer on a month-long culinary marathon in search of the top 30 most notable openings across the country, all of which are now contenders for the coveted Top 10 list.

The 2022 Canada’s Best New Restaurants longlist spans 15 cities across eight provinces. From a four-seat Sichuan noodle counter at a Chinese grocery store in Montreal to a steakhouse reimagined in a panoramic lounge 40 floors above Calgary, this year’s list features 30 restaurants in a range of formats, including a permanent pop-up, an art gallery-housed takeout spot, and pandemic-delayed visions that finally came to fruition.

“Air Canada applauds and congratulates the work of the chefs and restaurateurs who undertook the incredible journey of opening up a restaurant over the past year, which is already a feat during the best of times,” says Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand, Air Canada. “We are committed to sharing their stories and how they also successfully embraced new ways to explore cultural identity and made strides to advance sustainability and workplace equity.”

The 2022 nominees for Canada’s Best New Restaurants are:

Alentours, Québec City; Bar Susu, Vancouver; Le Clan, Québec; Delara, Vancouver; Drift, Halifax; Elephant, Vancouver; Fonda Balam, Toronto; Fox & Monocle, North Saanich; Fu’s Repair Shop, Edmonton; Gia Vin & Grill, Montréal; Hayloft Steak + Fish, Edmonton; Hearts Tavern & Bar, Kimberley; J’ai Feng, Montréal; Jeju, Tofino; Major Tom, Calgary; Mastard, Montréal; Mimi Chinese, Toronto; Mokili, Montréal; Một Tô, Calgary; Namjim at Bannerman Brewing Co., St. John’s; Nola, Winnipeg; Osteria Giulia, Toronto; Parcelles, Austin; Pei Pei Chei Ow, Edmonton; Perch, Ottawa; Pichai, Montréal; Pop Wine Bar, Saskatoon; Prime Seafood Palace, Toronto; Restaurant 20 Victoria, Toronto; Roy’s Korean Kitchen, Calgary

Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2022 highlights the top restaurants that have opened across the country between late spring 2021 and May 31, 2022 and deliver exceptional experiences through the quality of their food, level of service and commitment to culinary creativity. The annual Top 10 ranking will be unveiled at a celebration in Toronto on November 1, 2022.

