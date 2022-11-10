Breaking Travel News Business Travel Canada Culture Destination Government News Investment News People Responsible Safety Sustainable Tourism Travel Wire News

Canada wants more Francophone immigrants

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Canada needs a much more aggressive Francophone immigration target to address the shortfall and ensure a bright future for its communities.

Canada’s Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge made the following statement today in honor of National Francophone Immigration Week:

“As we celebrate National Francophone Immigration Week, I salute Canada‘s rich cultural diversity, including Indigenous traditions and cultures, and the important contribution of Francophone newcomers to the social fabric of our communities.

“I’d like to thank the Fédération des communautés francophones et acadienne du Canada and the Francophone Immigration Networks for all their work on the 10th edition of this event.

“While I am pleased to see an increase in initiatives at the national level aimed at supporting Francophone immigration in French linguistic minority communities, the 2021 Census data on language clearly shows that action is urgently needed.

“I am therefore greatly concerned about the lack of a new target for French–speaking immigrants in Francophone minority communities. Studies and reports show that maintaining an annual target of 4.4% will cause the demographic weight of Francophone communities outside Quebec to continue to decline.

“We need a much more aggressive Francophone immigration target in order to address the shortfall and ensure a bright future for our communities. On November 21, 2022, I’ll have the opportunity to talk about this issue with members of the Standing Senate Committee on Official Languages and to present the conclusions of my analysis on the 4.4% immigration target for French–speaking immigrants in Francophone minority communities.

“Not only does the ongoing shortfall in the admission of French–speaking permanent residents to these communities have a demographic impact, it also has economic, social, human and cultural repercussions.

“In order to foster the growth of our Francophone minority communities, we need to aim for more aggressive Francophone immigration targets and develop the means to reach them. We also need to do more to provide integration services to French–speaking newcomers in their host communities.

“The federal government has a significant and direct influence on immigration. The survival of our Francophone minority communities depends on the government’s commitment to set a more aggressive target and to take into consideration all the changes required at the various stages of the Francophone immigration continuum. Let’s not wait until it’s too late.”

