Canada unveils Aviation Climate Action Plan

The Government of Canada, in partnership with the aviation industry, is committed to taking concrete action to meet its climate goals.

Aviation is vital to Canada’s economy, to creating good jobs and to connecting Canadians. The Government of Canada, in partnership with the aviation industry, is committed to taking concrete action to meet its climate goals and ensure that Canadians have an efficient and environmentally friendly transportation system.

Today, Minister of Transport, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, announced the release of Canada’s Aviation Climate Action Plan (2022-2030). The action plan is:

presents a vision of net zero emissions by 2050 for the Canadian aviation sector,

sets a purposefully ambitious goal of 10% for the use of sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 to send a clear signal that Canada and the aviation sector recognize the need for significant volumes of sustainable aviation fuel to achieve its vision of net-zero by 2050, and

includes key pathways and actions that the Government of Canada and the aviation industry intend to work on to improve efficiency and reduce pollution from aviation activities through this plan.

For more than a decade, the Government of Canada and the aviation industry have worked together to reduce emissions that contribute to climate change. Transport Canada has renewed this action plan in collaboration with federal partners and the aviation industry.

This new action plan is an important first step towards that net zero vision, paving the way for the Government of Canada and the aviation industry to advance a variety of measures to ensure the aviation is able to continue to provide Canadians with a level of service while steering the sector towards a sustainable future.

This plan will also serve as the foundation upon which the Government of Canada will further engage stakeholders, key experts and the public on the most effective and equitable path to achieving this vision. Canada’s Action Plan for Aviation will undergo a series of updates, the first in 2024, which will include reassessing long-term projections, strengthening short-term commitments, setting interim targets, and ensuring continued alignment with Canada’s climate commitments.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

“Transportation, economy and climate should go hand-in-hand. Canada’s Aviation Climate Action Plan is a good example of how we can come together to set a net-zero emission vision and lay out the actions needed to get us on the right path. Our government will engage with key stakeholders and the public to implement the activities in the Action Plan and explore additional measures to reduce pollution,” Minister Alghabra said.

Quick Facts