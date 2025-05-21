Canada, Mexico & USA United by Endorsing Gloria Guevara for UNWTO Secretary General

Destination Canada followed today after US Travel endorsed Gloria Guevara for UN Tourism Secretary General. Canada came with a powerful endorsement for the Mexican candidate. Despite a tariff war, this chain of endorsements from North America is uniting all of North America through tourism while standing behind Gloria Guevara. Added to this are the largest tourism companies in North America, such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, American Express, and many more.

Gloria Guevara’s support for becoming the next secretary-general of UNWTO is reaching an almost unbelievable level that no other candidate comes even close to. In North America, this could be a signal that Canada and the United States may join UNWTO again after Gloria takes leadership.

Canada, the United States of America, and Mexico, along with the largest companies in travel and tourism worldwide, are now united in their desire for Gloria Guevara to take the lead in global tourism.

Destination Canada issued this letter today:

Corporate Information Site | Destination Canada | Destination Canada Destination Canada provides intelligence, tools and resources that help the Canadian tourism industry reach domestic and international markets.

We, the undersigned—Destination Canada and the Conseil Québécois des Ressources Humaines en Tourisme (CQRHT), are proud to express our strong endorsement of Ms. Gloria Guevara Manzo as the next Secretary-General of UN Tourism.

Destination Canada is the national organization responsible for promoting Canada as a world-class tourism destination. Our work is driven by cutting-edge research, strategic alignment across the public and private sectors, and targeted marketing efforts both within Canada and internationally. We actively promote Canada as a premier, year-round destination for both leisure and business travel.

The “Conseil Québécois des Ressources Humaines en Tourisme” (CQRHT) is the organization dedicated to the development of human resources and the enhancement of workforce capacity within the tourism industry in Quebec.

With over 35 years of experience in the tourism sector—distinguished by her commitment to fostering collaboration between public and private actors, attracting investment, and advocating for strategic innovation, sustainability, and policy leadership—we are convinced that Ms. Guevara Manzo is uniquely qualified to serve as Secretary-General and to lead UN Tourism into the future.

We believe that Gloria’s leadership would offer significant value not only to Member States but also to the global private sector and travel industry stakeholders.

For all these reasons, we fully and unequivocally support her candidacy and call on all private stakeholders to rally behind Gloria in pursuit of a stronger and more sustainable future for global tourism.

Sincerely,

Mr. Xavier GRET

Hon. Liza FRULLA

General Manager of CQRHT

Chair of the Board of Directors, Destination Canada