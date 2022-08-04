Canada Jetlines postpones its launch date

The inaugural flights originally scheduled for August 15, have been tentatively rescheduled for August 29, subject to final licensing approval

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. the new, all-Canadian, leisure airline, has announced a change to the date of inaugural flights out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Winnipeg (YWG) and Moncton, New Brunswick (YQM).

The inaugural flights originally scheduled for August 15, 2022, have been tentatively rescheduled for August 29, 2022, subject to receipt of final licensing approval.

Canada Jetlines is working closely with Transport Canada and Canadian Transportation Association, who are currently evaluating all completed documentation required for this application.

The carrier looks forward to welcoming Canadian travelers before the end of the summer season.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to change our launch date as we continue to work with the regulatory authorities in Canada to secure our AOC,” shared Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines.

“We greatly appreciate the effort and diligence that TC goes through to approve new airlines and remain optimistic throughout the process. We will continue to build strategic partnerships with destinations, travel agencies, and airports as we build out our five-year strategy.”

Canada Jetlines will be offering launch special fares available for a limited time for flights out of its travel hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to domestic destinations Moncton, NB (YQM) and Winnipeg, MB (YWG).

Tickets are being sold pursuant to an exemption from the application of section 59 of the Canada Transportation Act. This exemption allows Canada Jetlines to sell tickets for air travel prior to issuance of its license.

Canada Jetlines air service is subject to the Canadian Transportation Agency’s approval, and all prospective passengers will be informed, before a reservation is made or a ticket is issued, that the air service is subject to the Canadian Transportation Agency’s approval.

Canada Jetlines is a well-capitalized leisure focused air carrier, utilizing a growing fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft launching in the summer of 2022, subject to Transport Canada approval. The air carrier was created to provide Canadians with value vacation choices and convenient travel options to fly to fantastic leisure destinations within Canada, the U.S.A., Cuba, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Bahamas, and other Caribbean nations. Canada Jetlines will provide exciting vacation packages to iconic Canadian destinations and beyond via strong partnerships with airports, CVB’s, tourism entities, hotels, hospitality brands, and attractions. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint.

