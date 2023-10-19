Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Canada Travel Destination News NewsBrief Safer Travel Transportation News

Canada Invests $10 Million in Airport Safety

49 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
Canada Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced today that the Government of Canada is making major investments in improving safety at the Brandon Municipal Airport.

Through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Airport is receiving more than $10 million to rehabilitate airside pavement on Runway 08-26, Taxiway A and Apron 1. This rehabilitation work will ensure airside surfaces remain in top condition.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has provided the Brandon Municipal Airport with more than $2.3 million in Airports Capital Assistance funding for projects and equipment including the purchase of a grader used in airside snow removal, the installation of wildlife control fencing, and the rehabilitation of airside electrical systems. 

