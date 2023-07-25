Canada Government Orders 4 New Airbus A330 Aircraft

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Airbus current Canadian Government contract has an order value of approximately CAD $3 billion or 2.1€ billion.

Government of Canada announced that it is planning to replace the ageing CC-150 Polaris (A310 MRTT) aircraft, operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

Canadian government has awarded Airbus Defence and Space with a contract for four newly-built Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft (MRTT) and for the conversion of five used A330-200s in a quest to strengthen Canada’s continental defence capabilities.

