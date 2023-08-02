Can Madhya Pradesh Draw More Tourists?

It was determined that his may be accomplished by exploring new destinations, circuits, collaborating with airlines and hotels, and through support from IATO and its members to increase its membership base in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and IATO Madhya Pradesh Chapter jointly organized a workshop and Panel Discussion in Bhopal on July 26, 2023. Besides the senior officials of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, and office bearers and executive committee members of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, and about 125 tourism professionals of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh region were present.