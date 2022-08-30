Camping Tent Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 3.1 Bn By 2032

Global camping tent market value was USD 3.1 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at an 8.8% CAGR from 2022-2031.

Growing Demand Of Camping Tent Market:-

The camping tent is portable and easy-to-use, making it an indispensable tool for outdoor activities. The market is also growing because many countries are encouraging adventure sports tourism like camping. According to a report from the Physical Activity Council (PAC), 11 billion outdoor activities were conducted in the U.S. in 2016.

Many people plan outdoor trips, such as camping, to relieve stress caused by changes in life, hectic schedules, and the inability to maintain a work-life balance. These are the key factors that drive the camping industry. Camping helps reduce stress and improves mental well-being. According to The North American Camping’s report, there will be more active camper families in 2021. The 2018 number of active camping households reached 79 millions and will rise to 86.1 million by 2020. Camping is a popular choice for campers, as are other outdoor activities (hiking, biking, and fishing). This trend is mainly driven by younger campers. It supports the North American and global market for camping tents.

A camping tent is a temporary shelter constructed of durable materials. It is used primarily for outdoor recreational activities like camping and hiking. A camping tent can also be used to store luggage. There are many options for sizes, pole types, colors, and styles. These tents can be tailored to suit the needs of the customer. These tents can also be made of eco-friendly, light-weight materials. They are compact, lightweight, and easy to assemble.

Drivers and Restraints of Camping Tent Market :-

Drivers of the market:-

Increased Outdoor Activities

Camping is an excellent way to connect with nature and have fun with friends. Camping Tent Markets is being driven by the increasing usage of smartphones and the Internet, which makes it possible to buy Camping Tent Markets quickly at a lower price. The government is also investing in specific areas that allow for adventure and time outdoors. Recent years have seen a huge increase in adventure tourism, particularly in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. This is affecting product demand. The Global Camping Tent Market continues to be driven by increasing interest in outdoor activities. When electricity, internet, and other basic amenities are not readily available in a city, camping is most commonly done outdoors.

Restraints of the market:-

Restraint:

Inadequacy in Tent Construction

Tents used for camping might not be able to withstand extreme weather conditions, such as severe storms. These factors are hampering the growth and potential impact on the Camping Tent Market. Global Camping Tent Markets is witnessing a growing trend of high-quality Camping Tent Markets, which can provide shelter from all kinds of weather.

The price pressures placed on manufacturers and the variations in raw materials prices will limit the growth of this Camping Tent Market sector. Market growth will be hindered by the inability to adapt to extreme weather conditions like rain and storms. In rural areas, there is not a strong distribution network, and low-cost manufacturing could limit the growth of the Camping Tent Market. The Camping Tent Market’s growth is being hampered by time and transportation restrictions in countries like India, Indonesia, and Brazil. Customers are limited to choosing from a few tours and journeys.

Recent Developements in the Camping Tent Market :-

Camp Shores bought Camp Vec to enable the brand to offer specific content regarding tent reviews and advice.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., America’s largest network of RV-centric retail stores and the only provider offering a complete portfolio of services, protection, and products for outdoor enthusiasts, announced that it was planning to acquire certain assets of Gander Mountain Company, Inc., and Overton’s, Inc.

Key Market Players included in the report:

Big Agnes

Coleman

Johnson Outdoors

North Face

Hilleberg

Nemo Equipment

Oase Outdoors

Outwell

Sierra Designs

Simex Outdoor

Vango

Key Market Segments

Type

Tunnel Tents

Dome Tents

Geodesic Tents

Application

Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Warehouse Clubs

Department Stores

E-Commerce Websites

