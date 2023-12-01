Bahrain Travel Accessible Tourism Adventure Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Travel Technology News

Camping Season in Bahrain but This Year with Technology

2023-12-01
by Binayak Karki
<

The annual camping season in Bahrain‘s Sakhir desert, organized by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, started in early November and runs until February 29, 2024.

Families and groups participate in art, cultural programs, and campfires, creating a festive atmosphere to welcome the winter after a hot summer. The event offers a safe space for people to set up tents, enjoy activities, and share food while celebrating together.

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has launched the Al Junobya app, available in Arabic and English, for this year’s Khayyam camping season.

The app guides visitors on adhering to camping norms set by authorities, including pitching tents only in designated areas, conveniently providing these details. Established in 2015, BTEA aims to boost Bahrain’s tourism by organizing programs to attract both local and international tourists, ultimately enhancing the country’s economic growth through the tourism sector.

