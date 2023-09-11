Cambodia Enhancing Immigration Operations with Technology and Expertise

The Director General of Immigration of Cambodia Lt. Gen. Sok Veasna chaired a meeting on September 11, 2023. The meeting aimed to review the work of subordinate departments. He emphasized that technology is crucial in today’s age – which helps facilitate work, especially technical tasks, making them more efficient and timelier.

He urged professional officers, particularly those at international gates, to enhance technical skills and proficiency in foreign languages. This improvement would streamline work processes and expedite the entry and exit of national and international guests.

The Director General of Immigration also asked international gatekeepers to prepare for future emergency online meetings. These meetings should be timely and in alignment with guidance from the Ministry of Interior leadership.

The Director General expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Director General, Department Director, and all subordinates in the relevant departments for their dedicated and effective work in the past.