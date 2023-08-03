Calling all travelers! It is Time to Travel to Chico

According to a press statement by Travel Chico, this rural US tourism destination is now ready to become the top choice for travel and tourism in Northern California.

Travel Chico will be funded through a joint effort between the City of Chico and Explore Butte County, both contributing $40,000 towards the effort.

After 18 months of planning, Chico hopes to increase its share of visitors and overnight stays with the debut of its new travel brand, Travel Chico.

Chico hosts numerous cultural events, music festivals, farmers’ markets, and art exhibits. Surrounded by breathtaking views, rolling hills, rocky cliffs, the Sacramento River, Feather River, and Butte Creek, Chico is a gateway to a huge variety of outdoor recreational activities.