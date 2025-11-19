California Winter Is On: Mammoth Mountain Kicks Off the Snow Season

Mammoth Mountain, the highest ski resort in California, will open the 2025–26 ski season on November 20 after fresh snowfall and improved conditions. Resort officials highlight expanded safety measures, increased patrol presence, and early-season precautions as visitors arrive. Local hotels report rising bookings as skiers prepare for opening-day festivities and the return of winter to the Eastern Sierra.

Just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday in the United States, and after a series of weather-related delays, Mammoth Mountain has confirmed it will open for the 2025–26 winter season on Thursday, November 20, 2025, officially marking the return of skiing and snowboarding to one of California’s premier alpine destinations.

Cold Weather Finally Cooperates

The resort initially aimed for a mid-November launch, but warm temperatures slowed snowmaking. A burst of cold weather and several inches of natural snowfall this week finally created enough coverage for lift operations to begin.

“We’ve been watching the forecast around the clock,” said Dana Stewart, Mammoth Mountain’s Director of Mountain Operations. “Once temperatures dropped and the storm lined up, we knew we’d be able to get the mountain ready. The team has been working nonstop.”

Opening Day Festivities

Opening morning will feature free coffee and cocoa, a welcome from Woolly the mascot, and a community toast at the Tusks sundeck. Excitement is already building.

“For us, opening day is when the mountain comes alive again,” said Megan Collins, Director of Guest Services. “The energy is pure stoke.”

Lodging: Where to Stay

Lodging demand is rising quickly as visitors prepare for the season kickoff.

“We’re already seeing reservations fill up fast,” said Jordan Reyes of The Village Lodge. “People are eager to get back on snow.”

Top recommended properties include:

The Westin Monache Resort — luxury, steps from the Village

— luxury, steps from the Village The Village Lodge — family-friendly condo-style units

— family-friendly condo-style units Mammoth Mountain Inn — closest to Main Lodge

— closest to Main Lodge Tamarack Lodge — quiet cabins near Twin Lakes

— quiet cabins near Twin Lakes Juniper Springs Resort — ski-in/ski-out near Eagle Lodge

Visitors Share the Stoke

“I’ve been waiting all month,” said Rachel Kim, a skier from Los Angeles planning to attend opening day. “Even a few open runs is enough. I just want to be back on the mountain.”

Safety and Security: What Visitors Should Know

Mammoth Mountain officials are emphasizing expanded safety and security coverage for opening weekend and the early season.

“We’ve increased our early-season patrol presence,” said Lead Ski Patroller Aaron McClure. “Coverage is still building, so we want guests to stay on designated trails and ski within their limits.”

The resort has also added:

More visible hazard markers

Extended ski patrol hours

Reinforced slow-zone enforcement

Morning snow-safety assessments and avalanche mitigation

Additional village and base-area security staff

“We’ve strengthened communication between patrol, lift ops, and emergency responders,” said Resort Security Manager Thomas Ruiz. “Guest safety is always our top priority.”

Local first responders are prepared as well.

“We work closely with Mammoth’s team every opening weekend,” said Mammoth Lakes Fire Captain Chris Nolan. “Traffic, crowds, and conditions all shift quickly this time of year.”

Safety by the Numbers

Industry and regional data help provide context for what guests can expect:

The U.S. fatality rate for skiing and snowboarding is approximately 1 death per 1,000,000 skier visits , according to NSAA.

, according to NSAA. A major multi-year study at Mammoth found an average of 2.6 injuries per 1,000 skier-days , consistent with national norms.

, consistent with national norms. Knee injuries accounted for 35% of all injuries in the Mammoth study.

of all injuries in the Mammoth study. Nationally, male skiers account for the majority of serious incidents: in one recent season, 42 of 46 U.S. ski fatalities and 42 of 53 catastrophic injuries occurred in male participants.

and occurred in male participants. Many major injuries occur on intermediate terrain , not expert slopes, emphasizing the need for caution even on familiar runs.

, not expert slopes, emphasizing the need for caution even on familiar runs. Early-season base depths at Mammoth currently measure about 15 inches at Main Lodge and 30 inches at the summit, meaning natural hazards may still be present.

Ski patrol urges guests to keep these numbers in mind.

“If people take it easy, respect closures, and stay aware, opening weekend will be smooth for everyone,” McClure said.

A Season Ready to Begin

With snow on the ground, safety systems in place, and the community fully mobilized, Mammoth Mountain is set to launch what promises to be another long, lively Sierra winter season.