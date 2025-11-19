California Winter Is On: Mammoth Mountain Kicks Off the Snow Season

Just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday in the United States, and after a series of weather-related delays, Mammoth Mountain has confirmed it will open for the 2025–26 winter season on Thursday, November 20, 2025, officially marking the return of skiing and snowboarding to one of California’s premier alpine destinations.
Cold Weather Finally Cooperates
The resort initially aimed for a mid-November launch, but warm temperatures slowed snowmaking. A burst of cold weather and several inches of natural snowfall this week finally created enough coverage for lift operations to begin.
“We’ve been watching the forecast around the clock,” said Dana Stewart, Mammoth Mountain’s Director of Mountain Operations. “Once temperatures dropped and the storm lined up, we knew we’d be able to get the mountain ready. The team has been working nonstop.”
Opening Day Festivities
Opening morning will feature free coffee and cocoa, a welcome from Woolly the mascot, and a community toast at the Tusks sundeck. Excitement is already building.
“For us, opening day is when the mountain comes alive again,” said Megan Collins, Director of Guest Services. “The energy is pure stoke.”
Lodging: Where to Stay
Lodging demand is rising quickly as visitors prepare for the season kickoff.
“We’re already seeing reservations fill up fast,” said Jordan Reyes of The Village Lodge. “People are eager to get back on snow.”
Top recommended properties include:
- The Westin Monache Resort — luxury, steps from the Village
- The Village Lodge — family-friendly condo-style units
- Mammoth Mountain Inn — closest to Main Lodge
- Tamarack Lodge — quiet cabins near Twin Lakes
- Juniper Springs Resort — ski-in/ski-out near Eagle Lodge
Visitors Share the Stoke
“I’ve been waiting all month,” said Rachel Kim, a skier from Los Angeles planning to attend opening day. “Even a few open runs is enough. I just want to be back on the mountain.”
Safety and Security: What Visitors Should Know
Mammoth Mountain officials are emphasizing expanded safety and security coverage for opening weekend and the early season.
“We’ve increased our early-season patrol presence,” said Lead Ski Patroller Aaron McClure. “Coverage is still building, so we want guests to stay on designated trails and ski within their limits.”
The resort has also added:
- More visible hazard markers
- Extended ski patrol hours
- Reinforced slow-zone enforcement
- Morning snow-safety assessments and avalanche mitigation
- Additional village and base-area security staff
“We’ve strengthened communication between patrol, lift ops, and emergency responders,” said Resort Security Manager Thomas Ruiz. “Guest safety is always our top priority.”
Local first responders are prepared as well.
“We work closely with Mammoth’s team every opening weekend,” said Mammoth Lakes Fire Captain Chris Nolan. “Traffic, crowds, and conditions all shift quickly this time of year.”
Safety by the Numbers
Industry and regional data help provide context for what guests can expect:
- The U.S. fatality rate for skiing and snowboarding is approximately 1 death per 1,000,000 skier visits, according to NSAA.
- A major multi-year study at Mammoth found an average of 2.6 injuries per 1,000 skier-days, consistent with national norms.
- Knee injuries accounted for 35% of all injuries in the Mammoth study.
- Nationally, male skiers account for the majority of serious incidents: in one recent season, 42 of 46 U.S. ski fatalities and 42 of 53 catastrophic injuries occurred in male participants.
- Many major injuries occur on intermediate terrain, not expert slopes, emphasizing the need for caution even on familiar runs.
- Early-season base depths at Mammoth currently measure about 15 inches at Main Lodge and 30 inches at the summit, meaning natural hazards may still be present.
Ski patrol urges guests to keep these numbers in mind.
“If people take it easy, respect closures, and stay aware, opening weekend will be smooth for everyone,” McClure said.
A Season Ready to Begin
With snow on the ground, safety systems in place, and the community fully mobilized, Mammoth Mountain is set to launch what promises to be another long, lively Sierra winter season.
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