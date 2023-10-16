Cairns Convention Centre VR Flythroughs at IMEX Las Vegas

Cairns Convention Centre will be offering virtual reality (VR) flythrough tours of its new facilities at IMEX Las Vegas on stand E1204, this week (17-19 October).

The recent refurbishment and expansion of the Cairns Convention Centre, with a $176 million investment from the Queensland Government, led by ASM Global (Asia Pacific) and Cox Architecture, has added 10,500 sqm of meeting, banquet, and exhibition space.

The new facilities include an expansive exhibition area accommodating, a 450-seat lecture space, three versatile meeting rooms, a 500-capacity banquet space, an outdoor terrace, and a spacious lobby for pre-event functions.

The virtual tours are supported by Tourism Australia via its Business Events Advance Program which partners with industry on activity that aims to increase the number and value of international business events for Australia.