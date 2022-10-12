Cairns Convention Center supports turtle rehabilitation

CTRC’s rehabilitation facilities are located in Cairns, Queensland, where many of the sick and injured turtles that they care for are found.

Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Center (CTRC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, research and release of sick and injured marine turtles.

The Great Barrier Reef is home to six of the world’s seven species of marine turtles. A number of these are seriously threatened by a diverse range of natural and, more significantly, human-induced factors. CTRC’s rehabilitation facilities are located in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, where many of the sick and injured turtles that they care for are found.

After an extended period of rehabilitation, they are released back to the ocean with a non-invasive satellite tracker attached to monitor their health profile and movements for important research. The center comprises an Intensive Care Unit, Turtle Rehabilitation Center and an educational display for visitors to experience.

Cairns Convention Center has partnered with CTRC to sponsor the rehabilitation of an injured turtle. Sharon (the turtle) was found at Mission Beach and had been floating for such a long period of time that she had a full-thickness sunburn through her entire shell.

Cairns Convention Center General Manager Janet Hamilton said it was an easy decision for us to partner with the CTRC.

“The Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Center do such an incredible job in the region looking after injured and sick turtles and not only did we want to promote their work we wanted to get involved ourselves,” Hamilton said. “Sponsoring Sharon is a great opportunity to help our local marine life and showcase event legacy opportunities for clients hosting events in Cairns. Events have an opportunity to create a lasting impact on our local environment and marine life when they come to our region, and we wanted to show them first-hand an organization that they can get involved with.”

