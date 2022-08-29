CAGR of 4.2%, drilling fluids Market Expected to Reach a Value of USD 14.71 billion by 2028

The market size for drilling fluids was USD 10.46 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow by USD 14.71 billion by 2028. This will be Growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2021 and 2028.

drilling fluids Market: Drivers

To boost growth, oil & gas exploration activities worldwide should increase

Globally, the oil and gas demand is growing strongly. This has led to significant opportunities for well drilling activities. This strong demand is also driving drilling fluid markets. North America has the highest crude oil production rates from offshore resources. Saudi Arabia and Russia are close behind. Many countries worldwide are also investing in new resources for the oil and gas sector. GOM announced on April 14th, 2021, two new crude oil production projects. These have produced 200,000 barrels per day or 12% of the total oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. This huge project has predicted the growth of crude oil production in the U.S. Federal Gulf of Mexico.

To fuel market growth, there is an increasing demand for Shale Gas

Many factors have contributed to the rise in global shale gas demand, including the growing use of gas-fired power generation technology and the increased focus on carbon emissions. Many countries, including Germany, India, Canada and India, are focusing on the development of shale gas exploration resource. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), gas could grow from 23% to 25% in 2035. This would surpass coal (24%), and make it the second-largest primary source of energy after oil (27%). The United States saw a 33% increase in gas-fired power generation between 2020 and 2025. The United States’ electricity generation was 45% in July 2020 thanks to shale gas. This will likely drive the shale market, which in turn will drive the global drilling fluids market.

drilling fluids Market: Restraints

Drilling fluids have an environmental impact that could hamper the market growth

These fluids produce toxic chemicals during down-hole injections and onshore disposal. These chemicals can be mixed with groundwater, which causes groundwater quality to decline. This wastewater and waste return to the environment, causing severe soil pollution and disrupting marine ecosystems. It also negatively affects marine life. This is likely to impact the global market in the forecast period.

Many government organizations have tightened regulations regarding drilling chemicals in order to protect the environment, fluid health, and safety, as well as the environment. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued guidelines for the Oil and Gas Extraction Sector on June 4, 2001. These effluent guidelines provide technology-based best-technology, economically feasible limitations, and new sources performance standards (NSPS), for the discharge from oil and gas drilling operations.

Any query?

drilling fluids Market Key Trends:

The Onshore Segment Will Rule the Market

It includes all drilling locations on dry land. This account for 70% of global oil production. Although it is similar to offshore drilling, there is no deep water between the oil platform and the platform.

There has been an increase in demand for oil and natural gas. This has resulted in increased drilling activity all over the globe to find new fields. This led to an increase in worldwide demand for drilling fluids and completion fluids.

The world’s oil consumption increased to 88.696 thousand barrels per day in 2020 from 86.568 thousand barrels daily in 2010. Due to the increase in oil demand in 2020, more drilling and completion fluids will be global.

The wells are being dug deeper and are now more complex. This is expected to boost the market for drilling and completion liquids.

Saipem was granted new onshore drilling contracts for the Middle East, South America in 2021. The total value of the new contracts is USD 70 million. The company also had USD 250 million in offshore drilling contracts with Saudi Arabia in May 2021.

The new investment in the oil and gas industry and increased exploration of undiscovered resources are expected increase drilling and completion fluid demand worldwide.

Recent development:

Noble Energy awarded Schlumberger Limited an engineering and supply contract in February 2020 for a single-lift module weighing 2000 tons to be installed on the Leviathan Platform in Eastern Mediterranean. The contract covers pretreatment, salt removal and regeneration of monoethyleneglyl (MEG), for reinjection into subsea flowlines to inhibit hydrate formation.

Clariant International Ltd launched BaraShale Lite Fluid System in May 2020. This water-based fluid is high-performance and designed to maintain salt saturation at a reduced density. It prevents circulation loss and reduces waste disposal costs. Operators can overcome these problems with the newly launched fluid. It contains a proprietary additive that mixes the base fluid, brine to prevent salt washing out, and oil to reduce the mud weight.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.46 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.2% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Mn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here

Key Market Players:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Dow

Nalco Champion

BASF

Baker Hughes

Chevron Phillips

CESTC

Newpark Resources

Clariant

Lubrizol

Calumet

Ashland

Kemira

CNPC

CNOOC

Type

Biocides

Surfactants

Foaming Agents

Shale Inhibitors

PH control Additives

Application

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

· What are some of the main drivers for the drilling fluids market in

· Who are the leading players in the drilling fluids market?

· What’s the CAGR for drilling fluids?

· The region also expected to see significant growth in the drilling fluid market.

· Which segments are included in the Drilling Fluids market report?

· What’s the growth rate for Drilling Fluids Markets?

· What’s the forecast period for Drilling Fluids Market in

· What is the market study period?

