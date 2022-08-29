CAGR of 12.4%, Smart Home Market Expected to Reach a Value of USD 254.79 billion by 2030

The smart home market will grow at a CAGR of 12.4% and reach USD 254.79 billion by 2030.

Smart Home is a combination of technology and services that creates a network to improve the quality of life. This technology allows the user to decrease their workload and do much more. Smart Home offers comfort, energy management, security, and benefits to disabled people. Smart homes can be controlled, automated, and optimized by the Internet via connected devices such as lighting, temperature, security, entertainment, and more. These devices can be controlled remotely, monitored and accessed via a phone, tablet, computer or another system. Smart technology has enabled gadgets and accessories to be connected to control the building’s conditions automatically.

Global smart home market growth is driven by the growing demand for low-carbon emission and energy-saving solutions. The key to a country’s economic success is energy efficiency. There is a greater need to reduce carbon pollution and global warming. Smart homes make up a large portion of the total global energy consumption. According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) survey, smart buildings use 42% of all global electricity generation. As urbanization increases in developing countries, smart buildings will increase in size and efficiency.

Smart Home Market: Drivers

Increased adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), Solutions to Boost Market Growth

The IoT platform has been a primary global economic driver for smart home market growth. IoT-based devices at home can save energy. According to GSMA Intelligence, the IoT connections will reach approximately. Globally, 25 billion IoT connections will be available by 2025. This is an increase of 10.3 billion in 2018, according to GSMA Intelligence. This shows that there will be large clusters of sensors and devices that can communicate with each other using high-speed technology like 5G within a few years. This is expected to lead to a faster growth rate for the market due to the increasing use of internet-of-things devices.

The development of IoT platforms and related technology (Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence) is a key focus for key firms. This technology could be used in smart home products. Bosch published a May 2021 report that stated that 10 million products, including heating systems, power tools, and residential appliances, were already connected in 2020. This number will nearly double by 2021. Bosch wants to be a leader in the smart home market, securing connected security and climate control solutions. This is by making it easier for homeowners. The Global Smart Home Market will soon grow due to the rapid growth in IoT adoption.

Smart Home Market: Restraints

High-Security Risks to Limit Market Growth

Cyberattacks on high-end, connected technology are a major obstacle to market expansion. All connected devices pose security risks to smart home technology. Hackers can gain personal and confidential information from smart home technology connected to all devices and systems in the house. Rambus Incorporated is a developer, licenser, and designer of chip interface technology. It estimates that approximately 80% of IoT devices can be vulnerable to multiple attacks. Many new cyber security issues arise from connecting “standalone” smart devices such as lights, appliances, locks, and appliances. Digital intruders can also target connected baby monitors. Many parents found out this after hackers hacked their devices and communicated with their children. This will be likely limit market growth over the forecast period.

Smart Home Market Key Trends:

HVAC Systems Are Among the Most Significant Market Contributors

According to a US National Academy of Sciences report, the 21st Century’s first decade was 0.8°C (1.4°F) warmer than the 20th. This variation in climatic conditions has produced to increased summertime demand for electricity cooling systems and natural gas, oil, and heating oil in winters.

New government regulations on efficiency are expected to increase HVAC system usage. Smart Home systems are now possible for advanced heating and air conditioning units. To adjust energy efficiency to meet government standards, existing HVAC equipment must be retrofitted or replaced. This would lead to HVAC retrofitting, which will increase the market growth.

Good airflow can help with humidity control. A building’s relative humidity should be between 40-60%. This will reduce the risk of the virus infecting occupants. An HVAC system that incorporates makeup air will also increase ventilation. This will create a healthier environment. Many commercial HVAC systems have filters that are measured by MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value).

In addition, OEMs are expected to reduce IoT sensor cost, which will result in lower prices and a better product offering, which could impact the HVAC equipment market. Green HVAC systems are being designed to reduce energy consumption and lower costs.

All new residential central-air-source heat pump systems that are sold in the United States will have to meet new minimum energy efficiency standards starting in 2023. In 2015, the most recent minimum energy efficiency standards were implemented for these types of equipment. These new standards require that all air-source heat sources have a higher heating efficiency.

Recent development:

ABB India launched a new switch range in August 2021. ISI-certified Millenium switches and Zenit switches offer control, functionality, comfort, and security in intelligent buildings. They can also be easily upgraded with the latest smart home automation systems. These switches are suitable for both residential and commercial use.

Samsung introduced large-capacity Variable Refrigerant flow (VRF) air conditioners in January 2021. They can be installed in high-end apartments, villas, bungalows, and commercial and retail establishments. India, covering a total of 3.5 sq. m. SmartThings is available on all smartphones. The Wi-Fi-enabled DVM S Eco Series delivers intelligent features such as voice control and a connected home experience. Each indoor unit can be controlled separately for added convenience. To improve energy efficiency, you can track your current, daily, weekly and monthly energy consumption using outside equipment. The DVMS Eco series is easy to set up and can support up to 16 indoor devices at once.

ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems partnered with LG to create an innovative and first-of-its kind solution. This transparent OLED-enabled automatic sliding door combines LG’s OLED display technology with ASSA ABLOY’s top-selling automatic sliding doors.

Scope of the Report

Market Size in 2030 USD 254.79 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.4% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021

Key Market Players:

ADT

Honeywell

Nortek

Crestron

Lutron

Leviton

Comcast

ABB

Acuity Brands

Vivint

com

Control4

Schneider Electric

Time Warner Cable

Siemens AG

Sony

Savant

Nest

AMX

Legrand

Type

Energy Management Systems

Security & Access control

Lighting Control

Home appliances control

Entertainment Control

Application

Dwelling

Business Building

Hotel

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

How big is the market for smart homes?

What are the main players in the smart-home market?

What are the obstacles for existing players as well as those looking to get into the smart home value chain at various stages?

What are the driving factors for the smart home market?

Which regions are emerging as major contenders in the global smart-home market?

What is the forecast period for smart home market?

What trends are emerging in the smart home market?

