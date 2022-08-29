CAGR 8.31%, 1,4 Butanediol’s Market Expected to Reach a Value of US 17.7 Billon by 2028

1,4 Butanediol’s market size was USD 9.8 Billon in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 17.7 Billon by 2028. Growing at a CAGR 8.31% between 2021 and 2028.

Chemically, butanediol (1.4-butanediol). This chemical is used to produce solvent products, floor cleaners, paint thinners, and other. industrial products. It occasionally replaces illegal substances like gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) and gamma-hydroxybutyrate in supplements (GHB).

The long-term trend is expected to be driven by increasing demand for polybutylene (PBT) in various industries and stringent government regulations.

1, 4 Butanediol Market: Drivers

1, 4 Butanediol Market Drivers Polyurethane (PU) is in high demand

1,4 Butanediol, also known as BDO/1,4 BD, is a flexible, medium-sized liquid diol with primary hydroxyl reactive functions. It has a linear structure that allows for the production of polyester and polyurethane adhesives (chain extender and hard segment), with excellent properties. Urethane elastomers are made with 14BG diol as the chain extender. They have excellent mechanical properties, high heat, oils, and impact resistance. The demand for polyurethane in the electronics, automotive, and construction sectors is growing. A variety of new PU products have been developed to meet changing demands.

Bio-Based BDO production

Bio-BDO can be used as a building block and solvent in (bio) fabrics and elastic fibers. Bio-BDO is biobased and biodegradable at 100 percent. Bio-BDO is a low-cost alternative to petroleum-based feedstocks, given the current global oil price. This is one reason why bio-BDO is so popular with businesses. Due to the high price volatility of fossil-fuel-based materials, and an increasing emphasis on carbon footprint mitigation technology, it is possible to use green bio-based techniques to make goods like BDO. Many companies are looking into bio-based chemical processes technologies for low-cost sugars, which will reduce the demand for fossil fuel feedstocks. Green chemistry concepts and sustainable feedstocks are encouraged to further increase the market. Government agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, use green chemistry to develop chemicals.

1,4-Butanediol Market Key Trends:

Automotive Industry is experiencing a growing demand

* 1,4 butanediol can be used to produce PBT. It is then used in automotive components.

* PBT in automotive allows for energy absorption and weight reduction, shock absorption to bumpers, and restriction of explosion risk.

Polyurethane foams may be found in car seats, armrests, headrests, and seat cushions. They are known for their ability to reduce fatigue and stress. THF fabric can also be used to produce spandex fabric that is elastic and sticks to the car’s door panels.

* Polyurethanes can be strong and lightweight, which means that cars are lighter and more fuel efficient.

* OICA data indicates that global automotive production rose by 3% between the previous and 2021. In 2021, there was an estimated 80,145 9888 global automobile productions.

* The above-mentioned factors are expected to have a positive effect on the market for 1,4 BDO products during the forecast period.

Recent development:

* Cargill partnered with HELM in June 2021 to construct a biobased intermediate production plant at Cargill’s biotechnology campus. The plant will be operational by 2024 in order to meet strict requirements for the product supply chain.

* April 2021, Dymon Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation have signed a partnership agreement. This is the space-development venture that will develop robots and space. It will also be the first private firm to explore the Moon.

* Daicel Corp. inaugurated a new production line for 1, 3, and butanediols within its Aboshi Plant in June 2019

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.8 Billon Growth Rate CAGR 8.31% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here

Key Market Players:

BioAmber Inc.

BASF SE

ExxonMobil Chemicals

International Specialty Products

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Invista

LyondellBasell Industries and The Dow Chemical Company.

Myriant Corporation

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Sipchem

Genomatica

Type

Industry Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

· What are the driving factors that have driven the 1,4 Butanediol Market’s growth?

· What are the leading players in the 1,4 Butanediol Market?

What is the study period for this market?

Which region has the largest market share in the 1,4 Butanediol Marketplace?

· Which segments are included in the 1,4 Butanediol Market

What are the problems in the “1,4 Butanediol Market?”

What are the latest trends and anticipated trends?

What are the key features of the Market Report “1,4-Butanediol?”

What’s the future market prediction for 1,4-Butanediol?

