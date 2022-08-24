CAGR 7.77%, Brushless DC Motors Market Expected to Reach a Value of USD 21.51 Billion by 2030

In 2021, the global Brushless DC Motors Market growth was USD 21.51 billion. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7.77% during 2023-2032

Its ability to save energy and improve operational efficiency can contribute to this growth. These filters offer a variety of features, including reliability and low cost. They can be used in appliances such as the window air filter, sun-roof actuators, and air conditioners.

Sensor-less motor controls have made it possible to reduce the problems caused by electrical connections, product size, weight, and mechanical misalignments. The rapid development of technologically advanced electric cars has opened the door to features such as sunroofs, adjustable mirrors, and motorized seating. These features will require brushless DC motors to operate, which is why the demand for such motors will increase in the coming years.

Brushless DC Motors Market: Drivers

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning provide thermal comfort and maintain indoor air quality. They are a key component of modern infrastructure, especially in large office buildings and shopping centers. The use of electric DC motors in HVAC systems is common to improve the efficiency of airflow systems and maximize their power and life span. APAC sees a rise in HVAC system demand, particularly in India and China, due to the continued growth of its industrial, commercial, and other sectors. A Timetric Construction Intelligence Center report (CIC), an intelligence company, estimates that the global construction industry will see approximately USD 1.08 billion in investments, most notably in developing industrial buildings. India alone has plans worth USD 411.0 billion, followed closely by China with USD 200.0 billion planned investments and Indonesia with USD 124.0 billion investments, both in their construction sector.

Additionally, companies in the HVAC industry are now automating their sales, service, and customer acquisition processes. This allows them to keep pricing competitive and reduces their customer acquisition expenses. The deployment of smart technology, such as smartphone applications, allows users’ lighting and ventilation to be controlled from one point. These are all factors that enable the usage of brushless DC motors in HVAC apps.

HVAC equipment has become more accessible to large numbers of customers due to increased commercial space, development of new office spaces, corporate Hubs, residential buildings, organized retail outlets, and the higher incomes of the middle-class in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The demand for HVAC equipment like vacuum contactors is expected to increase with the steady growth of the US-West Europe housing sector. According to the US Department of Energy, there is a 10% increase in demand for HVAC equipment in 2020 than in 2019, according to the department. According to the US Department of Energy, there will be a 10% increase in HVAC equipment demand by 2020 than in 2019.

brushless DC motors Market: Restraints

High price for brushless DC motors and controllers

Brushless DC Motors are more expensive than other motors. They require electric controllers to ensure smooth operations. These motors can be used to replace cheap brushed DC motors. Although brushed DC motors are inexpensive, they can wear from rubbing against the axles and contact point, which reduces their performance. This is why the market growth has been slowed by the high costs associated with brushless DC motors and the requirement to have controllers.

brushless DC motors Market Key Trends:

Global brushless DC motors market growth is driven by the rising popularity of mini electronic devices and industrial automation. The increasing emphasis on reducing the environment drives the adoption of hybrid electric cars (HEVs). This is, in turn, positively impacting the demand for brushless DC engines. The market is also growing due to increased sales of advanced features such as sunroofs, sunroofs, and motorized seats. The market is also being boosted by the increasing use of high-tech electronics such as drones and mobility-s scooters, as well as the introduction of sensorless brushless DC motors. The market growth has been fueled by the growing demand for brushless DC motors to manufacture wheelchairs, respirators and ventilators, hospital beds, blood analyzers, and air filtration devices.

Recent development:

Maxon Motor introduced a frameless BLDC motor in November 2021 with a matching encoder to support a wide variety of robotics applications.

ABB Ltd. introduced a new range of low voltage IEC Brushless AC motors in 2020. These motors are designed to be smaller and require less space.

Nidec Corporation purchased OMRON Automotive Electronics, OMRON Corporation in October 2019. OMRON Automotive Electronics is responsible for the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of automotive electronic items.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 21.51 Bn Growth Rate 7.77% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here

Key Market Players:

ABB Ltd.

Johnson Electric

Ametek, Inc.

Maxon motor

Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

North America Electric, Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Regal Beloit corporation.

Other Key Players

By Power Output

Above 75 kW

3 kW – 75 kW

750 Watts to 3 kW

0 – 750 Watts

By End-Use

Motor Vehicles

Industrial Machinery

Household Appliances

Aerospace & Transportation

HVAC Equipment

Other End-Uses

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the growth rate of brushless DC motor markets?

How big is the brushless DC Motor market right now?

What are the main drivers of the brushless DC Motor Market?

Which region will dominate the brushless DC Motor Market during the forecasted time?

What are the top trends in the Brushless DC Motors Market?

Which segment was the most dominant in the brushless DC motor market

Which power output segment dominated the brushless DC motors market?

What are the main players in the brushless DC motor industry?

