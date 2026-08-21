Twenty marine accidents in the British Virgin Islands are putting yacht and charter safety in the spotlight. With collisions and groundings accounting for 90% of reported cases, we compare BVI safety concerns with the U.S. Virgin Islands and explain what sailors, charter guests and Caribbean visitors should know before heading out.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands — The British Virgin Islands has issued a pointed safety message to its marine tourism industry after authorities recorded 20 marine accidents so far this year, with collisions and groundings accounting for nine out of every ten reported occurrences.

For one of the Caribbean’s most famous sailing and yacht-charter destinations, the numbers deserve attention — but they should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that the British Virgin Islands is unsafe for visitors.

Instead, the warning from the Government of the British Virgin Islands and its Marine Safety Investigation and Reporting Authority (MSIRA) exposes an important issue for a destination where thousands of vacationers take to the water: boats may be easy to rent, but safe navigation still depends on competence, preparation and judgment.

According to the figures presented by Chief Marine Accident Investigator Jerome Padmore, nine of the 20 recorded accidents were collisions, nine were groundings and two involved fires. Collisions and groundings therefore represented 90% of reported accidents.

“Statistics do not establish the cause of an individual accident, but they help identify where exposure is occurring and where attention may be needed,” Padmore said.

His warning is particularly relevant in a destination built around bareboat and crewed yacht charters.

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Why are BVI boats hitting things?

The latest figures should be viewed alongside an earlier warning from MSIRA.

In December 2025, the authority reported 10 vessel groundings between February and December, including four between October and December. MSIRA said those groundings primarily involved bareboat charter catamarans and identified recurring concerns including diminished attention to the navigational environment, inadequate passage planning and over-reliance on electronic charts and navigation systems.

That does not mean GPS chartplotters are inherently unsafe. It means they cannot replace seamanship.

The BVI’s geography is part of its attraction. Islands are relatively close together, anchorages are plentiful and protected waters make island-hopping appealing even to recreational sailors. But reefs, rocks, shoals, traffic and changing conditions leave little room for complacency.

The government’s charter code also places responsibility on charter companies. Guidance says owners or managing agents should be satisfied that a bareboat charter skipper and crew are competent for the intended voyage. For skippered charters, passengers should receive safety briefings. (GOV.VG)

Padmore described four interconnected pillars of marine safety: competent operators, code-compliant vessels, effective accident reporting and a strong safety culture.

The message is straightforward: a beautiful sailing environment is not the same thing as a risk-free one.

How does the BVI compare with the U.S. Virgin Islands?

A direct numerical comparison with the neighboring U.S. Virgin Islands would be misleading without equivalent datasets covering the same period, vessel categories, reporting thresholds and traffic volume.

The regulatory systems are also different. The BVI operates under its own territorial maritime framework and international obligations, while U.S. Virgin Islands waters fall within a U.S. regulatory and Coast Guard enforcement environment.

What can be compared are the types of incidents occurring on both sides of the international boundary.

In November 2025, the U.S. Coast Guard responded when the 42-foot catamaran Cool Change grounded near Christmas Cove, St. Thomas. The vessel was reported hard aground and partially submerged, with major damage to its port bow and a visible sheen in the surrounding water. The captain, who was alone aboard, was assisted by another recreational vessel, and no injuries were reported.

More recently, on May 31, 2026, a 45-foot catamaran, Abundance, caught fire and sank approximately 12 nautical miles south of St. Thomas. Coast Guard and local rescue units responded, and the sole person aboard survived.

Those cases demonstrate that groundings and fires are by no means uniquely British Virgin Islands problems.

The U.S. Coast Guard has also focused on another issue important to tourists: illegal or non-compliant charter operations. In a 2025 campaign covering Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Coast Guard advised paying passengers to verify that their captain holds appropriate credentials and that qualifying passenger vessels have the required Certificate of Inspection. If an operator cannot produce the necessary credentials, the Coast Guard’s advice is simple: don’t get aboard.

U.S. authorities have additionally increased patrols targeting boating under the influence. During the 2025 Fourth of July period, Coast Guard and local law-enforcement crews announced increased patrols and safety boardings in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Should tourists be worried?

Concern should lead to better questions, not panic.

Twenty recorded accidents do not, by themselves, establish an accident rate. To calculate meaningful relative risk, travelers would also need to know how many yacht movements, charter days, passenger journeys or vessel miles occurred during the same period.

That denominator matters enormously in a major boating destination.

What the BVI numbers do establish is a concentration of reported incidents around two categories — collisions and groundings — where human decision-making, lookout, navigation and situational awareness can be critical.

For visitors chartering a bareboat, the most important decision may therefore occur before leaving the dock: whether they genuinely possess the experience required for the vessel and itinerary.

A vacation is not the place to exaggerate sailing qualifications.

If uncomfortable handling a large catamaran in confined waters, navigating reefs, anchoring, interpreting charts or making decisions when conditions deteriorate, hiring a qualified skipper may be a sensible additional vacation expense.

Seven things BVI and USVI visitors should do

1. Be truthful about boating experience. Charter companies need accurate information to determine whether a bareboat skipper is suitable for the intended trip.

2. Take the boat handover seriously. Know the engines, electrical systems, anchor, navigation equipment, fire extinguishers, radio, emergency equipment and lifejackets before departure.

3. Do not navigate only by following a chartplotter line. Electronic navigation is a tool, not a substitute for maintaining a lookout, understanding charts, checking position and observing the actual water around the boat.

4. Ask about recent local hazards. Charter operators should be able to brief customers about reefs, difficult entrances, restricted areas, weather considerations and local navigational risks.

5. Verify commercial operators. Particularly in the USVI, tourists paying for a charter should verify that the captain and vessel meet applicable Coast Guard requirements.

6. Know where the lifejackets are — and wear them when conditions warrant. U.S. recreational vessels must carry an approved wearable personal flotation device for each person aboard, and the Coast Guard recommends wearing one while underway.

7. Know how to call for help. In U.S. waters, VHF Channel 16 is the international distress and hailing channel used to reach the Coast Guard when outside reliable cellular coverage. cIn the BVI, MSIRA publishes dedicated lines for reporting minor and serious marine accidents and incidents.

Reporting accidents is part of the safety system

One of Padmore’s most important messages may be the least glamorous: report what happens.

Accident reporting is not simply bureaucracy. Investigators need reliable information to identify recurring hazards and recommend measures capable of preventing another accident.

The same principle exists in the United States. Federal recreational boating rules require reports after specified serious accidents, including fatalities, qualifying injuries, disappearances, destruction of a boat or property damage reaching the applicable reporting threshold.