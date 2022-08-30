Butter Market Sales to Expand at 4.8% CAGR Through 2032

The Global Butter Market has valued at UЅD 51.34 Bn in 2021 and is projected to register а САGR of 4.8% over the next 10 years.

The increasing demand for the product drives the global market growth. The market is expected to grow due to increased production of food products and expansion in the food service sector. The product’s growth will also be supported by increased worldwide confectionery and bakery product consumption. Butter is used primarily for its tenderness and flavor shortening. The rising popularity of home baking is another factor driving the market growth. Home baking was a popular trend during the pandemic and is expected to continue growing.

Download the Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report at

https://market.us/report/butter-market/request-sample/

The butter market decreased after the COVID-19 pandemic. As a precaution, pandemics caused various governments worldwide to impose lockdowns and restrictions. This harmed the global supply chain, trade, and production of butter. The lockdown also caused a drop in raw materials for manufacturing plants, decreasing production over a short time. The product was also not sold in supermarkets or grocery stores. The lack of customers caused the market to decline. The market is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels over the forecast period due to loosening restrictions, resumed activity, and online delivery growth.

The market is growing due to technological advancements and advances like the IoT for transporting butter and other dairy products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) have established numerous federal guidelines and regulations for butter and related products. These federal guidelines and rules ensure that dairy products meet the highest hygiene standards.

Market growth is expected to be driven by rising health concerns and increased awareness of butter’s benefits among consumers around the world. As part of a healthy diet, butter can be eaten in moderation and may have several health benefits. The global market is seeing a rise in low-fat, low-calorie, and low-cholesterol butter products. This allows consumers to reach broader audiences. These low-fat, low-calorie butter products are now available to health-conscious consumers. This will increase market growth in the forecast period.

Market growth will be supported by the increasing middle-class population and the increase in disposable income, and urbanization around the world. Consumption of bakery and confectionery products will increase due to rising consumer purchasing power. In emerging countries, there will be greater demand for dairy products due to the development of new products and appealing packaging.

Driving Factors

There is a growing demand for processed foods

Globally, the demand for dairy products has shifted away from vegetable oil-based substitutes to dairy fats. This can be attributed to a shift in taste preferences and a better understanding of the health benefits of milk fat. Due to the rising disposable income of consumers and increasing globalization, more dairy products are expected to be consumed in emerging countries.

Butter consumption has increased in the bakery sector due to the increasing demand for baked goods like cookies, cakes, bread, and cookies. This ingredient is essential for confectionery production. Due to increased demand for confectionary foods, butter consumption is expected to increase. Butter is used extensively in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals. This rise in convenience food demand has led to increased use of butter. There is expected to be an increase in butter inventions and advancements over the next few years.

Restraining Factors

Restraints are limiting global butter market growth. People are more aware of their health and have changed their eating habits and lifestyles. Consumers are more aware of their diet’s ingredients, side effects, and benefits. The adverse health effects of too much butter consumption have caused consumers to reduce their butter intake and choose products with lower calories and less saturated fat. This hinders the growth and development of the global butter industry. The growing demand for vegan and vegetarian butter hinders the market’s growth. It is expected that strict government regulations like labeling, licensing, and other regulations regarding the production and marketing of food products, such as butter, margarine, and margarine, will hinder the industry’s growth. An increase in is hitting the market in obesity.

Key Trends

Fonterra, Arla Foods, etc., have all introduced the spread of low-fat and cholesterol butter to solve consumer concerns. Oxie Nutrition White Chocolate Peanut Butter is one of India’s most anticipated new products. Oxie Nutrition delivered it in India in Jan 2022. The butter does not affect your macronutrient intake since macronutrients form the basis of your diet. They are vital for the body to function correctly and provide energy. Oxie Nutrition White Cocoa Peanut Butter is an excellent food because it has a lot to offer in the way of regular protein and many fundamental minerals.

Recent Developments

Fonterra’s dairy company NZMP, Fonterra, launched carbon-zero certified organic butter in North American markets in March 2021. It will enable the company to achieve its sustainability targets. Arla Foods announced in March 2021 that it was expanding its Lurpak lighter line with a light butter with only three ingredients: butter, water, and salt. Country Crock launched a dairy-free plant butter in September 2019 to replace its buttery spread. It has a “buttery” flavor and is made from plants.

Place a Direct Order Of this Report @

https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=15933

Segmentation of the Global Butter Market:

Segmentation by Butter Type:

Cultured Butter

Uncultured Butter

Other Butter Types

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket / Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

the Asia Pacific

Latin America

the Middle East & Africa

Key players profiled in the market report are:

Organic Dairy LLC (Danone SA)

Lactalis Corporation (B.S.A. International S.A.)

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Land O’Lakes Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Arla Foods amba

Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (AMUL)

Organic Valley Co-operative

Ornua Co-Operative Limited

Cabot Creamery Co-operative Inc. (Agri-Mark Inc.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Which segments are included in the Butter Market Report?

Which region will be expected to have the largest share of the Butter Market?

What will be the size of the Butter Market in 2032?

Which countries are driving the most significant demand for butter?

How big is the butter market?

Related Insights:

Peanut Butter Market Size & Analysis | Innovation Focus on Business Planning Growth up to 2032

Clarified Butter Market Recent Trends | Growing Trends and Forecast 2022-2032

Buttermilk Powder Market by Revenue Source – 2022 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2032

Anhydrous Butter Market Size To Bolster Over 2022-2031 [+How to Focus on Revenue] |

Cocoa Butter Market Segmentation [RISING TODAY]| To display unparalleled growth over 2022-2032

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News