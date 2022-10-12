Business starts bright and early at IMEX America

IMEXrun begins day three of IMEX America ongoing at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada through October 13, 2022.

Business is being done at a brisk pace at IMEX America, and today this started early with the IMEXrun. Attendees gathered as dawn broke over Las Vegas this morning for a 5km fun run along the famous Strip.

The run, developed by VOQIN and sponsored this year by Vancouver, kick started the third day of IMEX America, taking place until October 13 at Mandalay Bay.

Best foot forward at IMEXrun.

IMEX America 2022 takes place at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and opens with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on Monday October 10, followed by the three-day trade show October 11-13, 2022.

About IMEX

From a conversation in the back of a cab to a company with global reach spanning two continents, IMEX has come a long way on its mission to unite and advance the meetings industry – and the organization is still forging ahead.

In 2003, the first IMEX event launched in Frankfurt. Ever since, the organization has placed itself at the heart of the meetings industry and designed its shows to help participants learn, connect, and do business.

The unique hosted buyer program, online appointment system, business-first ethos, and partnership approach has set IMEX apart from the start.

The family table is the organizing principle of IMEX as it describes the spirit of the company – everyone has a voice, everyone has a place. The family table is a warm and friendly place, sometimes chaotic but always inclusive.

While the travel and tourism industry may have changed over the last decade or so, what hasn’t changed is people’s desire to come together. Strong personal relationships within the industry are central to the success of IMEX shows.

On-site Press Center, sponsored by Arizona

Recent industry awards and accolades include:

• AEO Best International Trade Show, Americas

• TSE Grand Award for Most Commendable Green Initiatives

• TSE Gold 100

• EIC Sustainable Event Standards Platinum Certificate

