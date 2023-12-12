Business as Usual in Seychelles as Island Destination Calls for Visitors to Experience Another World

Despite the temporary restrictions imposed after an industrial incident in the Providence Industrial area and floods that affected parts of Northern Mahé, Seychelles continues to welcome visitors.

In the wake of recent events, the authorities in Seychelles imposed a temporary restriction of movement on the island of Mahé to ensure that emergency services could provide assistance to the affected individuals. However, with the state of emergency lifted and the main island back to normalcy, Seychelles remains accessible to visitors all over the world.

Speaking about the recent events, the Director General for Destination Marketing, Bernadette Willemin, emphasized that the restrictions were merely security measures put in place to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Despite the temporary restrictions, the airport remained operational, and visitors were still able to travel between islands and indulge in their planned activities.

“In the midst of the recovery efforts, our destination remains resilient and ready to welcome tourists. While certain mobility restrictions were implemented on Mahe for safety measures, operations continued seamlessly, the airport remained open, and visitors could freely travel between islands. Those on other islands could still enjoy their planned activities without hindrance. With the main island now restored to normalcy, our commitment to hospitality remains steadfast. We invite our visitors to come and immerse in the magic, for here, in our little piece of paradise, they will discover that it is, indeed, another world—a world crafted with care, embraced by nature, and curated for those seeking an exquisite escape.”

Seychelles is known for its year-round summer-like weather, making it an ideal destination for those seeking an escape from cold winters or rainy seasons elsewhere.

The archipelago’s tropical climate ensures warm temperatures and abundant sunshine throughout the year, creating the perfect conditions for outdoor activities and relaxation on the pristine beaches.

Whether one seeks relaxation, adventure, or cultural immersion, Seychelles provides a diverse range of experiences. From pristine beaches to crystal-clear waters and a vibrant island culture, Seychelles beckons visitors to immerse themselves in its unparalleled beauty and create lasting memories.

Seychelles, with its stunning natural beauty, warm hospitality, and commitment to safety, is ready to welcome visitors to another world. The archipelago’s swift recovery from recent events is a testament to the resilience of its people and their determination to preserve Seychelles as a top-tier tourist destination.