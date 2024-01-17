Bus Overturned in Thailand: 17 Chinese Tourists Injured

An investigation is underway, with authorities considering legal charges against the bus driver.

On Tuesday, a small tourist bus overturned in Phuket, Thailand, resulting in injuries to 17 Chinese tourists and three Thais.

The incident occurred in Thalang District at 8 a.m. as the bus was en route from Phuket to a pier, where the tourists intended to board a boat to Similan Island in Phang Nga Province.

According to local police cited by Nation Thailand, the driver lost control at a curve, leading to the bus overturning.

The bus was carrying 16 Chinese tourists, a tour group leader, and a Thai local guide. The driver and his assistant, both Thais, were also injured. Most of the injuries were minor, with two individuals in moderate condition, as reported by Bangkok Post.

In terms of tourism statistics, Thailand saw 3.51 million Chinese tourists out of a total of 28 million foreign arrivals. The country aims to attract 8 million Chinese visitors this year.