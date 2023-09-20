Short News Austria Travel Germany Travel Italy Travel NewsBrief Safer Travel Transportation News

Bus Accident in Austria: 1 Dead, 21 Injured

2 days ago
by Binayak Karki
A woman was killed and 20 people were injured after a coach travelling from the German capital Berlin to Trieste in Italy came off the road in Austria.

Police reported that a 19-year-old Austrian woman died in a bus overturn near Micheldorf. The incident occurred between Salzburg and Vienna in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A 25-year-old German woman was hospitalized with serious injuries from the crash, while an additional 20 people suffered injuries.

According to a police spokeswoman, the bus was en route to Trieste in northern Italy. The incident occurred when the vehicle left the motorway, struck a guardrail, and overturned onto its side.

