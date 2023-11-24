Bulgaria Winter Tourism Ready with Modernization and Competitiveness: Ministry

Bulgaria‘s Tourism Ministry and its key winter resorts are gearing up to implement changes aimed at boosting modernization and competitiveness within the sector. This initiative was announced by the ministry on November 23.

Preparations for the 2023-2024 winter season are complete, as confirmed during a meeting between Tourism Minister Zaritsa Dinkova and industry representatives from ski resorts like Bansko.

The changes in progress aim to address longstanding issues that have impacted Bulgaria’s standing in global tourism markets over the past decade.

During the meeting, there was an agreement to consider proposals for enhancing and updating infrastructure, including road signs that would clearly direct travelers to the resorts. The focus will be on improving the ease of access to these destinations.

The Tourism Ministry anticipates tourists from various countries such as Romania, Greece, Turkey, North Macedonia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy based on initial data. To boost tourist numbers, the winter tourism advertising campaign commenced in October, targeting key international markets alongside the domestic market.

Efforts are ongoing to promote year-round tourism beyond the winter season, focusing on specialized activities when skiing and winter sports aren’t viable. Minister Dinkov emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure a successful winter season.

“The Ministry of Tourism supports the efforts of all representatives of the tourism business who are working to confirm the name of Bulgaria as a safe destination,” she said.

Dinkova aims to solidify Bulgaria’s reputation for security, quality, and hospitality, intending to create a distinct “trademark” for the country. To achieve this, initiatives will be launched during the upcoming winter season to position and promote Brand Bulgaria.

Additionally, the Tourism Ministry will back major events like the Snowboarding World Cup in Pamporovo and the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Bansko, scheduled for January and February respectively.

The Tourism Ministry views these sporting events as potent marketing tools to boost winter tourism and elevate Brand Bulgaria’s recognition.

Additionally, plans include participation in various international exhibitions across Spain, Germany, the UK, Portugal, France, and more to further promote the country.