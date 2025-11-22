Building the Future From the Past: Kiran Haslam Explains the Vision Behind Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Diriyah , the historic birthplace of Saudi Arabia, is transforming into a 14 km² cultural city blending heritage with modern urban living. With museums, hotels, pedestrian districts, and metro connectivity, it aims to become a global destination ahead of Expo 2030. Kiran Haslam, CMO of Diriyah, shares how this visionary project complements Riyadh’s fast-growing tourism scene in a conversation with Juergen Steinmetz, eTN Publisher, during the recently concluded TOURISE event in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia is no stranger to ambitious projects—but few carry the cultural depth, national symbolism, and global appeal of Diriyah, known as The City of Earth. To understand this unprecedented development, I sat down with Kiran Haslam, an Australian-born global citizen who has made the Kingdom his home and is now deeply involved in shaping one of its most visionary urban megaprojects. This conversation took place during TOURISE in Riyadh earlier this month.

A Global Nomad in the Heart of the Kingdom

Although born in Australia, Haslam describes himself as “a true nomad, a true global citizen.” His career has taken him across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and he has long-standing personal ties to the Gulf region.

“Saudi Arabia was a natural fit,” he explained. “I’ve had close Saudi friends since I was a young boy, and I’ve always felt emotionally connected to the region.”

When the opportunity arose to join Diriyah., he saw it as a chance not only to contribute to the country’s transformation but to help reshape global perceptions of the Kingdom.

A City Rooted in 1,600 Years of History

Diriyah is not just another new development—it is the historical birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with origins dating back to the year 400. It emerged from a settled, agricultural society—surprising to many who associate Saudi Arabia solely with nomadic Bedouin culture.

Diriyah Diriyah

From this community came the first Saudi state, laying the foundations of Saudi identity, governance, justice, and education. Today, it’s an UNESCO World Heritage Site that has welcomed more than 4 million visitors, showcasing mud-brick architecture, restored neighborhoods, and immersive cultural experiences.

“We are taking that authenticity and amplifying it,” says Haslam. “What Diriyah was historically is becoming the blueprint for what it can be in the future.”

A Visionary Masterplan: 14 Square Kilometers of Culture, Lifestyle & Innovation

The Diriyah masterplan is one of the most significant cultural urban projects in the world. Once complete, it will feature:

40 hotels ranging from luxury icons to lifestyle and accessible brands

ranging from luxury icons to lifestyle and accessible brands 9 museums and 10+ iconic landmarks, including At-Turaif Heritage Site, Royal Driyah Opera House.

and including At-Turaif Heritage Site, Royal Driyah Opera House. 566,000 sqm of retail and dining

1.6 million sqm of commercial office space

A completely walkable, pedestrian-first environment

Some major upcoming anchors include:

Diriyah. Arena – a 20,000-seat venue

– a 20,000-seat venue Saudi Arabia’s first Royal Opera House

Saudi Arabian Museum of Contemporary Art

Several key assets are already open, including:

Bujairi Terrace – the first dining district

– the first dining district Zallal – a second dining destination

– a second dining destination Bab Samhan – a Luxury Collection (Marriott) hotel

Major hotel partners include Oberoi, Ritz-Carlton, Faena, Capella, Six Senses, Chedi, Moxy, Radisson Red, and more. “Media gravitates toward the ultra-luxury names,” Kiran told me, “but we are building a diverse hospitality ecosystem. Society needs all price points, all experiences.”

A City Built for People, Not Cars

One of Diriyah’s most innovative features is its traffic strategy. The entire central zone is 100% pedestrian, supported by a vast underground mobility network:

3 levels underground

1.2 km wide and 5.7 km long

45 meters deep

“All vehicular traffic goes below ground,” Haslam explained. “Above ground, people can walk, cycle, and live safely in a truly human-centered city.”

Four metro stations are beneath Diriyah and will connect directly to Riyadh, the airport, and eventually Expo 2030—just 11 minutes away.

The Missing Piece: SMEs and Local Culture

Juergen Steinmetz: As Chairman of the World Tourism Network, with 33,000 SMEs across 133 countries, I asked about opportunities for small businesses.

“SMEs are essential,” Haslam emphasized. “We already have vibrant areas like Samhania with local operators, coffee shops, and guest houses. We welcome your members to explore collaboration.”

He also addressed why Saudi Arabia is not pursuing an Airbnb-style model: “Our aim is not to replicate Airbnb, but to curate the right businesses that fit the masterplan.”

Tourism With Heart: The Saudi Difference

Our conversation turned to what makes Saudi Arabia truly unique: its people.

“The optimism here is extraordinary,” he said. “Every day, Saudis genuinely believe tomorrow will be even better. You don’t find that in many parts of the world anymore.”

And then there is the famous Saudi coffee culture—vibrant late-night cafés filled with impeccably dressed young men and women, often with lines stretching outside well past midnight.

“It almost feels like entering a high-end members’ club,” he laughed. “But it’s all coffee, conversation, and connection.”

Steinmetz shared his own hope that Saudi Arabia maintains this atmosphere without introducing alcohol—a sentiment Haslam warmly agreed with.

Complementing, Not Competing

Riyadh is becoming a global center for business, events, and investment, but Diriyah offers a quieter, heritage-rich counterpoint. “We complement one another,” he said. “Riyadh is fast-paced—Darayya slows you down in the best possible way.”

And once visitors have experienced Diriyah, he encourages them to explore the rest of the Kingdom: AlUla, the Red Sea, Jeddah, NEOM, and beyond.

A Future Built on Optimism

As our conversation ended, one thing was clear: Diriyah. is not just a development—it is the embodiment of Saudi Arabia’s past, present, and future. It bridges heritage with innovation, community with global tourism, and tradition with modern urban life.

Every visit to Saudi Arabia feels different, and Diriyah symbolizes that constant evolution.

“I could talk about this for hours,” I told him—and it’s true. Diriyah is a story worth telling again and again.