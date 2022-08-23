Budget airlines market to reach $302.85 billion by 2027

Industry experts are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the COVID-19 pandemic

The global low-cost airlines market reached a value of $172.54 Billion in 2021.

Looking forward, the analysts project the market to reach a value of $ 302.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.83% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the industry experts are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic.

Also known as budget airlines or no-frills carriers, low cost airlines offer fewer amenities for short-haul than conventional full-service airlines. These airlines are affordable, but they charge separately for each item, such as food, beverages, prior boarding, carry-on baggage and car rental services, to generate non-ticket revenues.

They also use single type aircraft with minimum equipment to reduce weight, acquisition and maintenance costs while increasing fuel efficiency. They operate at less congested secondary airports to reduce airport fees, air traffic, delays and ground time between flights.

The competitive landscape of the industry includes major players such as Air Arabia PJSC, Alaska Airlines Inc., Capital A Berhad (Tune Group Sdn Bhd), easyJet plc, Go Airlines (Wadia Group), IndiGo, Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd (Qantas Airways Limited), Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Southwest Airlines Co., SpiceJet Limited, Spirit Airlines Inc. and WestJet Airlines Ltd.

A significant rise in domestic travel and tourism represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the leading airline companies offer tickets directly via the telephone or the internet and eliminate the role of third-party agencies, which reduces the cost of transactions and services.

This, in confluence with the widespread adoption of ticketless travel and the growing internet penetration, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, these airlines operate via point-to-point nonstop flights that aid in reducing travel time and enabling better aircraft utilization.

In addition to this, the increasing focus of business travelers on minimizing travel time and costs is influencing the market positively. The emphasis of the market players on providing discounted fares to early reservations while enhancing passenger connectivity is driving the market further.

However, the decline in the number of commercial flights on account of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and several measures undertaken by governing agencies to prevent the spread of the pandemic is negatively influencing the market.

The market will experience growth once restrictions on traveling are lifted.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News