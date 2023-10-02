Airline News Airport News Denmark Travel eTurboNews | eTN Hungary Travel NewsBrief Short News

Budapest to Copenhagen Flight on Wizz Air

24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Budapest Airport announced its third connection to Copenhagen over the weekend. Launched by Wizz Air, the 1,105-kilometer route will be operated on the ultra-low-cost airline’s fleet of A321 Neo aircraft.

Originally operated twice-weekly during October, Wizz Air has already confirmed the link between the two capital cities will increase to daily by the end of the month.

Joining existing services by Norwegian and Ryanair, Wizz Air will gain a 59% share of flights to Copenhagen.

New flight will boost Budapest Airport’s capacity to 2,812 one-way weekly seats to the Danish capital.

