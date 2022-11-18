Brits will outspend other Europeans on travel in 2023

Europeans traveling internationally to experience different cultures, while for the Brits desire to get away and unplug rated most highly.

While the cost of living may be squeezing many households, travel appears to be the last item for people to do without, with U.K. travelers planning 2.5 international trips on average over the next 12 months and expecting to spend over $4,908 in total for international vacations, according to new research.

This week, the findings of first-ever Portrait of European Travellers study were released.

Examining data from more than 4,000 respondents, the comprehensive survey found that European travelers are determined to keep traveling, intending to take an average of 2.3 international vacations in 2023 and spend an average of $3,975 – up 1% from the reported pre-pandemic average annual spend.

In terms of destinations, Europe is the most popular choice for travel over the next three years, followed by the U.S., the Caribbean and Canada.

This brand-new survey delves deep into pertinent topics to uncover key insights into travel intentions, preferences, priorities and habits of the European market. The respondents were selected equally from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, and had to have an intention to travel internationally within the next 12 months.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the study demonstrates that there is clearly a strong appetite to get out and see the world, and people are hungry to spend their money on this simple pleasure and are not willing to do without it.

This is not to say people aren’t cost conscious, with good deals and budget being key influencers on vacation choices. Destinations and service providers should continue to be mindful of concerns and challenges that today’s travelers face.

Key findings from the first annual Portrait of European Travellers study include: