British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces his resignation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today resigned as Tory leader and the head of the country’s government. Johnson’s resignation was prompted by several high-profile scandals, followed by several senior cabinet members quitting their posts.

The long list of top-ranking officials who have recently resigned from their government positions, due to dissatisfaction with Johnson, includes Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Johnson also fired Leveling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove yesterday, who, according to some reports, advised Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister.

Even after surviving a no-confidence vote in Parliament last month, the Prime Minister and his cabinet have been increasingly embroiled in a number of controversies. In May, an internal inquiry confirmed that government officials had routinely disregarded COVID-19 social distancing rules, and several of them, including Johnson himself, were fined.

Two days ago, the Prime Minister admitted that he made a “bad mistake” by appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip, an official tasked with marshaling government procedures. Pincher resigned from his post late last week following allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a short address that followed the official announcement of resignation, Johnson expressed gratitude to his wife and family for support during the hard times. Outgoing Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the cabinet members who stood by him, and the UK voters who entrusted him with leading the country.

