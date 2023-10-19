British Nationals Urged to Evacuate Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict

The UK Foreign Office has issued urgent advice for British nationals in Lebanon, amidst escalating conflict in the Middle East. Last week, the office had advised against non-essential travel to the region due to reports of “mortar and artillery exchanges” in southern Lebanon.

In the latest update, the Foreign Office is now urging British citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately. Ministers recommend departing “while commercial options remain available.”

The situation in the Middle East has been tense, and this heightened advisory is in response to the deteriorating security conditions. British nationals are strongly encouraged to prioritize their safety and heed the Foreign Office’s guidance as the situation continues to evolve. The UK government remains vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad.