British Airways San José to London Heathrow direct flight resumes

British Airways’ daily, nonstop service connecting Silicon Valley and London returned to Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) following a two-year suspension due to COVID-19.



“As the world continues to open up again, we are excited to welcome British Airways back to San José and Silicon Valley,” said SJC Director of Aviation John Aitken. “The resumption of nonstop service connecting San José and London’s Heathrow Airport represents a significant milestone in our recovery and restores an important link for business and leisure travelers on both sides of the Atlantic.”



To mark the flight’s return, passengers enjoyed a festive atmosphere that included custom giveaways, balloons and an opportunity to capture a celebratory selfie with a London backdrop.



Marie Hilditch, British Airways’ Head of North America sales said, “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our San José flights, and we are honored to be playing our part in reuniting families and friends with their loved ones after such a long time apart.”



British Airways’ flights between SJC and London’s Heathrow Airport operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of this week, with daily service resuming from this Saturday, June 18. British Airways plans to operate its SJC flights with a combination of Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft.



London is the top transatlantic market for travel to and from Silicon Valley. From its hub at London-Heathrow, British Airways and its oneworld alliance partners offer Silicon Valley travelers access to destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with the convenience of beginning and ending their journey at SJC.

British Airways’ SJC service returns just as the United States dropped its COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers entering the country. There are currently no government COVID-19 restrictions or special requirements for travel between the United States and the United Kingdom.



