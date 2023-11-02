Airline News Accessible Tourism Airport News eTurboNews | eTN Latvia Travel NewsBrief Transportation News UK Travel

British Airways Resumes Cheap Flights to Riga, Latvia

1 day ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
British Airways has resumed its route to Riga, Latvia, after a 15-year hiatus. They will operate three weekly flights from London’s Heathrow Airport to Riga International Airport this winter.

The airline previously flew to Riga between 1997 and 2007.

The revived route offers affordable return fares starting at £73 ($88), and they will use Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ director of network and alliances, expressed excitement about strengthening connections between London and the Baltics and welcomed travelers to explore Riga on this new service. The inaugural flight arrived in Riga on October 30 with a traditional local welcome.

