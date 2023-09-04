British Airways is leasing two A350-1000 Aircrafts

Griffin Global Asset Management announced the purchase and leaseback of two new Boeing 787-10 aircraft and two new A350-1000 aircraft on long-term lease to British Airways.

With this lease agreement, British Airways is a new customer with the deliveries of these Boeing 787-10s and two A350-1000s.

Our management team has a relationship with British Airways that spans decades, and we look forward to continuing to support their growth for many years.

The A350 and B787 are core to BA’s fleet renewal program, and these four new fuel-efficient aircraft will assist the group in furthering its agenda.