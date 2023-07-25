British Airways, Iberia and Qatar Airways Form New Joint Venture

The national carriers of Qatar and the United Kingdom, Qatar Airways and British Airways, are currently operating the largest global airline joint venture covering over 60 countries. This month, the national carrier of Spain, Iberia Líneas Aéreas de España, S.A. Operadora, Sociedad Unipersonal (Iberia), is joining the BA-QR partnership in a move that will transform connectivity for the international travelers.

As a result of the joint business, Iberia will add a new daily service from its hub, Madrid Barajas International Airport, flights to Hamad International Airport (voted Best Airport in the Middle East for the 9th consecutive year by Skytrax), starting 11 December 2023. Passengers will be able to connect to more than 200 destinations through the three global airlines. Together, Iberia’s and Qatar Airways’ expanded service will operate three times daily on the route, providing unrivalled connectivity between the Iberian Peninsula and key markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Iberia will operate the Airbus A330-200, with 288 seats in Business and Economy cabins. The partnership’s expansion provides customers with more options than ever from a wide geographic range of destinations, flight schedules, fares, and seamless connectivity via Doha, London, and Madrid, as well as a larger selection of award-winning products, including Qatar Airways’ Qsuite, Iberia’s Business Class, and British Airways’ Club Suite.

Whether for leisure or business, travelers from Spain and Portugal will be able to connect to a fantastic range of new destinations. Relaxing in the Maldives and Seychelles, adventuring in Tanzania and Nepal, cultural holidays in India and Oman, shopping in Singapore and Thailand, or visiting friends and family in Australia and Hong Kong, all become more reachable with more choices than ever.

Furthermore, customers from across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia can enjoy seamless travel to Madrid, Lisbon, Ibiza, Malaga, Gran Canaria, and tens of other destinations across Spain and Portugal.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “At Qatar Airways, we believe in connecting travelers to their destinations of choice and our recent enhancement to the highly successful joint business with British Airways, includes the addition of another oneworld member, Iberia. Our passengers will now have more opportunities than ever to connect to different destinations across the British Airways, Iberia, and Qatar Airways’ networks. This collaborative effort comes as part of our commitment to continuously improve the offerings available to our passengers and provide them with the best in the industry.”

British Airways‘ Chairman and CEO, Sean Doyle, said: “Last year we expanded our joint business partnership with Qatar Airways with the addition of 42 countries, and I’m so pleased to see it growing even further as we welcome Iberia on board. We’re committed to offering our customers as much choice as possible, and working so closely with our partners in Madrid and Doha connects British Airways to more than 200 destinations globally.”

Iberia CEO, Fernando Candela, commented: “Joining the QJB with Qatar Airways and British Airways is excellent news for our customers. We are really excited about the launch of our Madrid-Doha route. Through QJB hubs in London and Doha, we are building the much-desired bridge between Spain and more than 200 destinations in Asia, Australasia, the Middle East, and Africa, and offering new opportunities for travelers in both directions. Our country is moving towards a new model of higher-quality tourism and, with the Madrid-Doha launching, we are making a breakthrough.”